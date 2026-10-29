EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger with higher net sales and earnings in the first nine months of 2026

EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger with higher net sales and earnings in the first nine months of 2026



29.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Dräger with higher net sales and earnings in the first nine months of 2026

Order intake noticeably increased

Net sales growth in both divisions

EBIT increased by almost half – positive one-off effects from customs refunds

Lübeck – Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA increased its order intake by approximately EUR 79 million to around EUR 2,674 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9 months 2025: EUR 2,594.1 million). Net sales rose by approximately EUR 110 million to around EUR 2,454 million (9 months 2025: EUR 2,343.5 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) went up by approximately EUR 35 million to EUR 111.8 million (9 months 2025: EUR 77.1 million). The EBIT margin improved to 4.6 percent (9 months 2025: 3.3 percent). EBIT included one-off effects from customs refunds.

Werbung

“Demand for our ‘Technology for Life’ increased noticeably in the first nine months of 2026, and net sales also rose sharply. Earnings before interest and taxes were significantly above the prior-year level – due to the refund of U.S. customs paid in the prior year, but also thanks to the strong operating performance,” says Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG. “We are confident that we will achieve our annual targets.”

Order intake continues to rise

Group order intake rose by 3.6 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 2,673.5 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9 months 2025: EUR 2,594.1 million). Germany was the largest growth driver, with a significant increase of around 15 percent. Demand also grew in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The Americas region recorded a decline. The main reason for this was the high prior-year level: In the second quarter of 2025, Dräger had received a major order for hospital infrastructure systems from Mexico.

In the medical division, order intake decreased by 3.5 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 1,430.7 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,495.5 million). Excluding the major order in the prior year, it would have remained almost stable (net of currency effects).

Werbung

In the safety division, order intake increased significantly by 13.1 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 1,242.8 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,098.6 million). All regions and all product areas contributed to this development.

Strong net sales growth in both divisions

Group net sales increased by 5.3 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 2,453.9 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9 months 2025: EUR 2,343.5 million). In the medical division, net sales increased by 4.4 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 1,367.0 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,322.3 million). In the safety division, net sales increased by 6.5 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 1,087.0 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,021.2 million).

Earnings significantly above the prior year

EBIT rose by almost half to EUR 111.8 million (9 months 2025: EUR 77.1 million). The EBIT margin also improved significantly by 1.3 percentage points to 4.6 percent (9 months 2025: 3.3 percent).

EBIT for the first nine months included one-off effects of EUR 27.9 million from customs refunds. Of this amount, EUR 7.8 million was attributable to the second quarter and EUR 20.1 million to the third quarter. Part of these refunds – a total of EUR 3.8 million – relates to customs expenses from the current fiscal year and is therefore earnings-neutral. At the same time, customs expenses of EUR 25.8 million were incurred in the U.S. in the current year, which are nonrefundable under current law.

The gross margin benefited from the customs refunds by around one percentage point. It increased by 1.7 percentage points to 46.8 percent (9 months 2025: 45.1 percent). Functional expenses in the first nine months of 2026 were 5.6 percent higher than the prior-year figure. The main drivers were personnel, logistics, and IT costs.

Business performance in the third quarter

In the third quarter, order intake increased by 7.0 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 926.2 million (Q3 2025: EUR 856.1 million). The medical division recorded a decline of 3.0 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 474.3 million (Q3 2025: EUR 484.7 million) due to weaker demand in the EMEA region. Demand in the Middle East declined significantly due to the ongoing Iran conflict. In the safety division, order intake increased by 20.2 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 451.9 million (Q3 2025: EUR 371.4 million), thanks to good performance in all regions. Germany was the largest driver, with above-proportional growth of around 59 percent (net of currency effects), due in particular to a major order in the defense business.

Dräger’s net sales rose by 1.0 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 850.8 million (Q3 2025: EUR 833.3 million). The gross margin increased by 1.8 percentage points to 47.5 percent (Q3 2025: 45.6 percent). EBIT came to EUR 48.0 million (Q3 2025: EUR 56.7 million). The EBIT margin amounted to around 5.6 percent (Q3 2025: 6.8 percent).

Forecast for 2026

For the current fiscal year, Dräger continues to expect an increase in net sales of 2.0 to 6.0 percent (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 6.0 to 8.0 percent.

Further information is available in the financial report at www.draeger.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company’s knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company’s influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Information on the financial indicators used (incl. alternative performance measures) can be found on our corporate website www.draeger.com in our Investor Relations section.