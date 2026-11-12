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EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014: Purchase of own shares – final notice

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EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014: Purchase of own shares – final notice

12.11.2026 / 16:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014: Purchase of own shares – final notice

The share buyback of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (“Dräger”) for the annual employee stock program, which had begun on July 1, 2026, was formally completed on November 11, 2026. From July 1 to August 12, a total of 60,000 preferred shares were bought back. The buyback of shares was then paused because the actual number of shares required was not yet known at that time and was only determined at the end of the employee stock program on November 11. Therefore, no further shares were bought back in the period after August 12 until November 11. The start of the buyback had been announced on June 30, 2026.

The acquisition of the preferred shares served the purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock program within the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The Executive Board was not entitled to participate due to the regulations on share-based remuneration.

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A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preferred shares exclusively on the stock exchange.

In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, information about the transactions is available on the Company’s website (www.draeger.com) in the Investor Relations section (www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Share).

A total of 47,480 of the acquired preferred shares were used for the employee stock program. The remaining 12,520 preferred shares will be sold exclusively via the stock exchange in the coming weeks. The sale will be conducted by a bank mandated by Dräger.

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Lübeck, Germany, November 12, 2026

Executive Board
Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53–55
23558 Lübeck, Germany
www.draeger.com

Disclaimer
This release contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to it to date and have been prepared to the best of its knowledge and belief. No guarantee or liability for the occurrence of the future developments and results specified can be assumed in respect of such forward-looking statements. Rather, the future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors. They entail risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Notwithstanding any legal requirements to adjust forecasts, Dräger does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this report. You will find all important financial dates on our Company website at www.draeger.com under Investors / Financial Calendar.

 


12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)451 882-0
Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080
E-mail: info@draeger.com
Internet: www.draeger.com
ISIN: DE0005550602, DE0005550636 (Vorzugsaktien)
WKN: 555060, 555063 (Vorzugsaktien)
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, Aquis, Stockholm, BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75
EQS News ID: 2434030

 
End of News EQS News Service

2434030  12.11.2026 CET/CEST

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