EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014: Purchase of own shares – final notice
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EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014: Purchase of own shares – final notice
The share buyback of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (“Dräger”) for the annual employee stock program, which had begun on July 1, 2026, was formally completed on November 11, 2026. From July 1 to August 12, a total of 60,000 preferred shares were bought back. The buyback of shares was then paused because the actual number of shares required was not yet known at that time and was only determined at the end of the employee stock program on November 11. Therefore, no further shares were bought back in the period after August 12 until November 11. The start of the buyback had been announced on June 30, 2026.
The acquisition of the preferred shares served the purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock program within the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The Executive Board was not entitled to participate due to the regulations on share-based remuneration.
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A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preferred shares exclusively on the stock exchange.
In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, information about the transactions is available on the Company’s website (www.draeger.com) in the Investor Relations section (www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Share).
A total of 47,480 of the acquired preferred shares were used for the employee stock program. The remaining 12,520 preferred shares will be sold exclusively via the stock exchange in the coming weeks. The sale will be conducted by a bank mandated by Dräger.
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Lübeck, Germany, November 12, 2026
Executive Board
Moislinger Allee 53–55
Disclaimer
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23558 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)451 882-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)451 882-2080
|E-mail:
|info@draeger.com
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005550602, DE0005550636 (Vorzugsaktien)
|WKN:
|555060, 555063 (Vorzugsaktien)
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, Aquis, Stockholm, BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75
|EQS News ID:
|2434030
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2434030 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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