EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler: Adjusted EBIT +25% in the Third Quarter. 2026 Forecast Confirmed

EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Eckert & Ziegler: Adjusted EBIT +25% in the Third Quarter. 2026 Forecast Confirmed



12.11.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

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Werbung 3 rd quarter of 2026: Sales of €79.6 million (previous year: €75.3 million)

EBIT before special items of €19.3 million (previous year: €15.4 million)

Net income of €13.1 million (previous year: €8.5 million) First 9 months of 2026: Sales of €229.0 million (previous year: €224.1 million)

EBIT before special items of €52.6 million (previous year: €50.8 million)

Net income of €35.4 million (previous year: €29.9 million) Forecast for 2026: Sales of around €320 million (confirmed)

EBIT before special items of around €80 million (confirmed) Werbung

Berlin, 12 November 2026. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) increased sales by 2% to €229.0 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the same period last year. EBIT before special items (adjusted EBIT) rose by just under 4% to €52.6 million. Net income increased by 19% to €35.4 million, or €0.57 per share.



Sales in the prior year included €5.0 million in license revenue, which was not matched by license revenue in the first nine months of 2026. Excluding this licensing effect, consolidated sales grew by €9.8 million, or 4% (previous year, excluding licensing effect: €219.1 million), and the Group’s adjusted EBIT increased by €6.6 million, or 14% (previous year, excluding licensing effect: €46.0 million). The Group’s operating profitability has thus improved significantly. License revenue is expected in the fourth quarter.



In the Medical segment, external sales in the first nine months of the year totaled €121.4 million, up approximately €1.8 million, or 1%, from the prior-year level. Adjusted for the licensing effect, external sales in the Medical segment rose by €6.8 million, or 6% (previous year, excluding licensing effect: €114.7 million). The pharmaceutical radioisotope business remains the most important revenue generator and the key growth driver. In addition to the continued growth in the generator business, developments in lutetium-177 revenue and in the Contract Development & Manufacturing (CDMO) business are particularly noteworthy. Adjusted EBIT for the Medical segment was €36.2 million, up €5.1 million (16%) from the adjusted EBIT in the prior-year period. Excluding the earnings contribution from the licensing business in the prior year (€4.8 million), the increase amounts to €9.9 million, or 38% (previous year, excluding licensing effect: €26.3 million).



The Isotope Products segment generated external sales of €107.5 million, up 3% from the prior year. Following a weaker start to the year, the momentum gained in March continued into the third quarter; external sales in the third quarter were approximately 8% higher than in the same quarter of the prior year. This development was driven by strong business with medical radiation sources as well as project business. Adjusted EBIT in the Isotope Products segment declined by approximately €2.2 million, or 11%, to €17.9 million. In the third quarter, adjusted EBIT of €8.6 million exceeded the prior-year figure (€7.8 million), with the gross margin improving to 47% (previous year: 45%).



For the fourth quarter, the company expects license revenues and positive business performance due to continued strong demand for radiopharmaceutical products, enabling it to achieve the financial targets set for fiscal year 2026. The Executive Board confirms its forecast for fiscal year 2026, published on 26 March 2026, with sales of approximately €320 million and adjusted EBIT of approximately €80 million.



The complete quarterly report can be viewed here: https://www.ezag.com/Q32026en



About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,100 employees, is THE leading independent radioisotope supplier and a specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDax index of Deutsche Börse.

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Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler SE, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de; www.ezag.com

12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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