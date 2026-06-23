EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE Annual General Meeting Approves Significantly Higher Dividend
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Werbung
Werbung
Berlin, June 24, 2026. The Annual General Meeting of Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700) today approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and resolved to pay a dividend of € 0.22 per share (previous year: € 0.17) for the 2025 fiscal year. As in previous years, the Annual General Meeting was held as an in-person event, right next to the Eckert & Ziegler SE headquarters in Berlin. In total, 55.37 % of the company’s share capital was represented. The Annual General Meeting endorsed the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Eckert & Ziegler SE for the 2025 fiscal year and approved all items on the agenda by a large majority.
24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eckert & Ziegler SE
|Robert-Rössle-Str.10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 941084-138
|Fax:
|+49 30 941084-0
|Internet:
|www.ezag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005659700
|WKN:
|565970
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2353212
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2353212 24.06.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Eckert Ziegler
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Eckert Ziegler
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent