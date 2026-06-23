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EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE Annual General Meeting Approves Significantly Higher Dividend

24.06.26 15:44 Uhr
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EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Eckert & Ziegler SE Annual General Meeting Approves Significantly Higher Dividend

24.06.2026 / 15:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, June 24, 2026. The Annual General Meeting of Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700) today approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and resolved to pay a dividend of € 0.22 per share (previous year: € 0.17) for the 2025 fiscal year. As in previous years, the Annual General Meeting was held as an in-person event, right next to the Eckert & Ziegler SE headquarters in Berlin. In total, 55.37 % of the company’s share capital was represented. The Annual General Meeting endorsed the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Eckert & Ziegler SE for the 2025 fiscal year and approved all items on the agenda by a large majority.

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and the CEO’s presentation are available on the Eckert & Ziegler SE website:
https://www.ezag.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

About Eckert & Ziegler
Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDax index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler SE, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com 


24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler SE
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-0
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX, TecDax,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2353212

 
End of News EQS News Service

2353212  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Eckert & Ziegler

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Eckert & Ziegler

DatumRatingAnalyst
02.02.2026EckertZiegler BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.11.2025EckertZiegler BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.09.2025EckertZiegler BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.09.2025EckertZiegler BuyHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
09.09.2025EckertZiegler BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.02.2026EckertZiegler BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.11.2025EckertZiegler BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.09.2025EckertZiegler BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.09.2025EckertZiegler BuyHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
09.09.2025EckertZiegler BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.08.2025EckertZiegler HoldHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
21.05.2025EckertZiegler HoldHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
18.05.2021EckertZiegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik HaltenDZ BANK
29.03.2021EckertZiegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik HaltenDZ BANK
13.05.2020EckertZiegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik HaltenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.11.2021EckertZiegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik VerkaufenDZ BANK
16.08.2021EckertZiegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik VerkaufenDZ BANK
15.06.2021EckertZiegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik VerkaufenDZ BANK

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