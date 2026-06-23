EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE Annual General Meeting Approves Significantly Higher Dividend

EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Eckert & Ziegler SE Annual General Meeting Approves Significantly Higher Dividend



24.06.2026 / 15:44 CET/CEST

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Wer­bung Wer­bung Berlin, June 24, 2026. The Annual General Meeting of Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700) today approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and resolved to pay a dividend of € 0.22 per share (previous year: € 0.17) for the 2025 fiscal year. As in previous years, the Annual General Meeting was held as an in-person event, right next to the Eckert & Ziegler SE headquarters in Berlin. In total, 55.37 % of the company’s share capital was represented. The Annual General Meeting endorsed the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Eckert & Ziegler SE for the 2025 fiscal year and approved all items on the agenda by a large majority.



The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and the CEO’s presentation are available on the Eckert & Ziegler SE website:

https://www.ezag.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/



About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDax index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler SE, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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