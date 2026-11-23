EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EcoGraf Secures Funding Backed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) for Epanko



23.11.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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23 November 2026

EcoGraf Secures Funding Backed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) for Epanko

€1.4 Million Partnership to Support Community Development, Employment and Environmental Programs in Tanzania

EcoGraf Limited (“EcoGraf” or “the Company”) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK) is pleased to announce approval of up to €1.4 million (A$2.3 million) community and environmental development program to be implemented in partnership with the Company to enhance local livelihoods and strengthen inclusive economic development in communities surrounding its Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania (“Epanko Project”). The German Government-backed develoPPP initiative is administered by DEG Impulse, a subsidiary of DEG, the German development finance institution and part of the KfW Group.

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Under the develoPPP program, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) is providing funding in the amount of €700,000 for EcoGraf’s initiative, which, together with EcoGraf’s matched contribution, will provide up to €1.4 million over two years for sustainable development measures benefiting communities around the Epanko Project.

Through this public-private partnership, EcoGraf and DEG Impulse will jointly invest in skills development, employment creation, environmental protection and local enterprise development in the Ulanga District. The program will run over two years and will include:

vocational and technical training in partnership with Tanzania’s Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA);

local business development and employment opportunities;

the establishment of a community-owned brick manufacturing facility;

waste collection and environmental management;

plant nursery and biodiversity initiatives; and

restoration of degraded areas.

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The programs were selected to provide maximum benefit to the local community, whilst also establishing services and a skilled workforce in the area which will benefit the Company’s Epanko Project development by addressing the current lack of local availability.

EcoGraf pursues a sustainable development approach aimed at delivering lasting benefits to host communities, drawing on IFC and World Bank frameworks while seeking to create broader socio-economic impacts.

The partnership also follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Nawenge Secondary School[1], located in Ulanga District, where the Company is seeking to base its native plant nursery and biodiversity initiatives under the develoPPP program.

Location of the Epanko Graphite Project and nearby Nawenge Secondary School within Ulanga District, Tanzania

The Company welcomes support from the BMZ and DEG Impulse. This partnership shows how international collaboration can create lasting benefits for host communities and advance secure, sustainable graphite and battery material supply chains for Germany and Europe.

The funding will help ensure that Epanko’s development benefit the Ulanga District, which spans approximately 24,460 square kilometres and faces growing population and deforestation pressures. Bordering Nyerere National Park and the Kilombero wetlands, Ulanga is part of an environmentally important landscape where sustainable community development can strengthen livelihoods and help protect forests, biodiversity and critical ecosystems.

Epanko aims to set a benchmark for sustainable critical mineral development in Africa, delivering shared benefits for local communities and key stakeholders.

Mr Daniel Thomann, Director Support Programmes at DEG Impulse, alongside the Epanko team during the 2026 site visit





Highlights from Company driven community activities in 2026 across the Ulanga District



This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

T: +61 8 6424 9002

Forward looking statements

Various statements in this announcement constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events. Such statements are generally classified as “forward looking statements” and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed herein. The Company gives no assurances that the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements will be achieved.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite business which includes:

• Epanko Graphite Mine in Tanzania;

• Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania;

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification Facilities located in close proximity to the electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers; and

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification technology to support battery anode recycling.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf® battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

In addition, the Company is undertaking planning for its Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania, which will process natural flake graphite into spherical graphite (SpG). This mechanical micronising and spheronising is the first step in the conversion of high-quality flake graphite concentrate into battery grade anode material used in the production of lithium-ion batteries.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree® purification technology, the Company will upgrade the SPG to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company’s successful application of the EcoGraf HFfree® purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs.

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[1] Refer ASX announcement dated 26 October 2026 “September 2026 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B”