EQS-News: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Profitability significantly improved in the first nine months of 2026
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EQS-News: EDAG Engineering Group AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
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EDAG Engineering Group AG: Profitability significantly improved in the first nine months of 2026
Arbon, November 5, 2026 – EDAG Engineering Group AG, one of the world’s leading independent engineering service providers with experts in Mobility, Defence, Industry and Public Solutions, significantly improved its operating profitability in the first nine months of 2026 despite a continued challenging market environment. Group revenues amounted to EUR 498.7 million, 8.8 percent below the prior-year figure of EUR 547.2 million. In particular, continued cautious investment and awarding behavior in the automotive industry as well as lower project call-offs weighed on revenue development.
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Adjusted EBIT improved significantly to EUR 4.7 million compared to EUR -4.5 million in the prior-year period. The adjusted EBIT margin increased accordingly from -0.8 percent to 0.9 percent. The main drivers of this development were the restructuring and efficiency measures implemented in recent years, adjustments to the cost base and the further expansion of our Global Delivery locations.
“The positive earnings development shows that our measures are taking effect and that we have made EDAG more efficient and resilient from an operational perspective. At the same time, the market environment remains challenging and our profitability is still below our target level. We therefore continue to focus on consistent cost and capacity utilization management while driving forward our diversification and the expansion of our Global Delivery locations. We are particularly pleased with the development of our Defence business, where we were able to almost triple order intake compared to the prior-year period,” says Harald Keller, CEO of the EDAG Group.
For the full year, a revenue decline of up to around 10 percent compared to the previous year is expected. The forecast for the adjusted EBIT margin remains unchanged, with a positive margin of up to around 3 percent. For investments, EDAG continues to expect a rate in the range of 2 to 3 percent.
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The EDAG Group is a globally leading, independent engineering service provider with experts in mobility, defence, industry, and public solutions. The company combines engineering excellence with the latest technological trends and provides comprehensive support to clients in the development of complex products, systems, and production solutions in an increasingly interconnected environment.
With an interdisciplinary team of some 8,000 experts, a global network of around 70 locations, and over 55 years of engineering experience, the EDAG Group pursues a unique 360-degree development approach that encompasses modern mobility solutions as well as industrial applications, safety-critical systems, and complex development and transformation projects for the public sector.
Across industries, the EDAG Group develops products, production facilities, and plants that holistically integrate and digitally connect all manufacturing-related processes. Innovative strategies, data-driven development approaches, and a powerful digital infrastructure form the foundation for forward-looking solutions — from highly automated industrial environments and resilient defence systems to sustainable concepts for public sector clients. The interdisciplinary approach and a strong partner network enable an optimal customer experience for an international client base comprising leading companies, institutions, and public sector clients.
The company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2015 and generated sales of € 714 million in 2025.
For more information, see the EDAG Group website: www.edag.com
Press contacts:
Investor Relations
Christian Schütze
Public Relations
Felix Schuster
Predictive statements and forecasts
05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EDAG Engineering Group AG
|Schlossgasse 2
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 54433-0
|E-mail:
|ir@edag-group.ag
|Internet:
|ir.edag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0303692047
|WKN:
|A143NB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900LQ2ZJ7F5Z4KN18
|EQS News ID:
|2428440
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2428440 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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