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EQS-News: Eleving Group announces the successful completion of settlement and listing of its EUR 200 million 2026/2032 bonds with a 9% coupon rate

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EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
Eleving Group announces the successful completion of settlement and listing of its EUR 200 million 2026/2032 bonds with a 9% coupon rate

20.10.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Eleving Group announces the settlement and listing of its EUR 200 million 9% senior secured and guaranteed 2026/2032 Eurobonds (ISIN: XS3517354141). The new bonds have been listed on the Regulated Markets of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange.

All information on the offering process, the securities prospectus approved by the CSSF of Luxembourg, and the documents for inspection are available on the Eleving Group’s website:
https://www.eleving.com/investors/bonds

Aalto Capital (Germany) acts as the Capital Markets Partner of the Group.

The Home Member State of Eleving Group, pursuant to Article 2(1)(i) of Directive 2004/109/EC, is Luxembourg.

About Eleving Group

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.

Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.

Additional information:

Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
 

20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com
ISIN: LU2818110020, XS2393240887
WKN: A40Q8F , A3KXK8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
LEI Code: 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
EQS News ID: 2418850

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2418850  20.10.2026 CET/CEST

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