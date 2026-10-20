EQS-News: Eleving Group announces the successful completion of settlement and listing of its EUR 200 million 2026/2032 bonds with a 9% coupon rate
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EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Bond
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Eleving Group announces the settlement and listing of its EUR 200 million 9% senior secured and guaranteed 2026/2032 Eurobonds (ISIN: XS3517354141). The new bonds have been listed on the Regulated Markets of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange.
All information on the offering process, the securities prospectus approved by the CSSF of Luxembourg, and the documents for inspection are available on the Eleving Group’s website:
https://www.eleving.com/investors/bonds
Aalto Capital (Germany) acts as the Capital Markets Partner of the Group.
The Home Member State of Eleving Group, pursuant to Article 2(1)(i) of Directive 2004/109/EC, is Luxembourg.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|LEI Code:
|894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
|EQS News ID:
|2418850
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2418850 20.10.2026 CET/CEST
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