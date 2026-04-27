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EQS-News: Eleving Group issued EUR 308.7 million worth of loans in the first half of 2026

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EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eleving Group issued EUR 308.7 million worth of loans in the first half of 2026

20.07.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Eleving Group, an international financial technology company listed on the Frankfurt and Riga stock exchanges, issued loans totaling EUR 308.7 million in the first half of this year, representing a 46.4% increase compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, according to the company’s operational data.

“Quarter after quarter, Eleving Group continues to deliver steady and focused growth. While the volume of loans issued in the first quarter of this year reached EUR 144.6 million, it increased to EUR 164.1 million in the second quarter. Not only do these results demonstrate a stable demand for our products but also the effectiveness of our sales strategy. I am pleased that we observed strong customer interest, and consequently—growth in loan issuance volumes—across all product groups, thereby ensuring a well-balanced portfolio,” said Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group.

In the first six months of this year, Eleving Group financed the purchase of vehicles and smartphones in the total amount of EUR 141.6 million. Compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, when the financing volume in this product segment stood at EUR 93.8 million, this represents an increase of 51.0%. The consumer lending segment also recorded strong growth in the first half of the year, with loan issuance increasing by 42.7% to EUR 167.1 million.

“Looking at the results across the markets in which we operate, growth was recorded in most countries. In the markets with the largest share in the group’s total loan portfolio, Latvia, Romania, Albania, Kenya and Namibia delivered particularly strong results in the first six months of 2026. Overall, we are satisfied with our results for the first half of 2026, and we will continue working to ensure balanced growth of our loan portfolio in the second half of the year as well,” said Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group.

In the first six months of this year, Eleving Group served more than 372 thousand new customers. At the end of the reporting period, the group’s total number of active customers reached 816 thousand.

About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.

Additional information
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447

20.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com
ISIN: LU2818110020, XS2393240887
WKN: A40Q8F , A3KXK8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
LEI Code: 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
EQS News ID: 2367932

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2367932  20.07.2026 CET/CEST

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