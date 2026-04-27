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EQS-News: Eleving Group: the recording of 6M 2026 earnings call

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EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Eleving Group: the recording of 6M 2026 earnings call

12.08.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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On 11 August 2026, Eleving Group organized the 6M 2026 earnings call, during which CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics presented company’s unaudited consolidated financial results, provided information on recent achievements and answered participants’ questions. 

Eleving Group extends its deepest gratitude to all attendees. The recording of the earnings call is available here, and the presentation demonstrated during the call is available here.

About Eleving Group

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.

Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.

Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com| +371 25959447

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The financial information presented in this announcement is unaudited. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

12.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com
ISIN: LU2818110020, XS2393240887
WKN: A40Q8F , A3KXK8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
LEI Code: 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
EQS News ID: 2381428

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2381428  12.08.2026 CET/CEST

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