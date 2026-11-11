EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE and AGIBOT showcase Humanoid Robotics at electronica 2026
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
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Elmos Semiconductor SE and AGIBOT showcase Humanoid Robotics at electronica 2026
We enable robotics – Elmos expertise and innovations for motion, sensing, communication and power supply in humanoid robots
Leverkusen, November 11, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), together with its customer AGIBOT, a leading Chinese robotics company, presents applications and use cases for Elmos ICs in humanoid robots at electronica 2026 in Munich. What makes cars safe and intelligent can also set humanoid robots in motion. Elmos is bringing automotive chips into robotics, opening up a new growth area.
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Proven in automotive – ready for robotics
Alongside innovative IC solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, Elmos showcases the potential of its technologies for robotics at electronica 2026 for the first time. From November 10 to 13, 2026 visitors can see a humanoid AGIBOT robot in action at Hall C3, Booth 141, and discover where Elmos technologies could be used in future robotics applications.
Humanoid robots are complex, autonomous, battery-powered systems made up of computers, sensors and actuators. Joints move the head, arms, legs and fingers, sensors precisely capture the environment, and control units and networks coordinate data and power. Their electronic architecture is similar in many respects to that of modern vehicles. Elmos can therefore bring its automotive expertise in sensing, motor control, communication and power supply to robotics applications.
Proven semiconductor solutions across the robot architecture
Motion and actuation: Elmos motor control ICs precisely control the electric motors in a robot’s joints and limbs. They enable smooth, finely tuned movements and help adjust force and speed to the task at hand.
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Sensing and interaction: Elmos sensor ICs enable capacitive touch, proximity, PIR and ultrasonic sensing, as well as position and force measurement. The many sensors provide important information about the robot’s status and support safe movement and interaction with people and the surrounding environment. Elmos’ USPA IC E524.36 is already used in AGIBOT’s wheeled robots.
Communication and edge control: Elmos network ICs connect central computing units with sensors, actuators and other edge applications in the robot. They enable fast, reliable data exchange between system components, similar to the zonal architectures used in modern vehicles. Connected robots also need secure communication. Elmos’ QRNG (Quantum Random Number Generator) can provide random numbers to support cryptographic processes and thereby help protect communications.
Power and protection: In the future, Elmos eFuse ICs could help electronically protect and monitor power distribution in the robot.
A single humanoid robot could integrate more than 120 Elmos ICs for motion, sensing, power and connectivity across its architecture.
A new long-term growth area
Current studies forecast a substantial long-term market potential for humanoid robots. As adoption grows, demand for semiconductors is also expected to rise significantly. Humanoid robotics is a natural extension of Elmos’ expertise in analog mixed-signal semiconductor solutions at the intelligent edge of the system and opens up an additional long-term growth area.
At electronica 2026, Elmos and AGIBOT bring this potential to life. A humanoid robot demonstrates how semiconductor functions can work together across a range of robotics applications.
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About Elmos
About AGIBOT
Note
11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
|EQS News ID:
|2432868
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2432868 11.11.2026 CET/CEST
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