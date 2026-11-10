EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE continues profitable growth and strong cash generation in the third quarter of 2026
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
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Elmos Semiconductor SE continues profitable growth and strong cash generation in the third quarter of 2026
Sales grow by more than 18% to 166.7 million Euro in Q3 2026 – Operating EBIT margin improves significantly to 24.6% – Operating adjusted free cash flow margin reaches encouraging 19.4%
Leverkusen, November 10, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) continued its positive business performance in the third quarter of 2026, driven by sustained high demand, strong operating performance, and high cash generation. Group sales rose significantly by 18.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, reaching 166.7 million Euro (Q3 2025: 140.8 million Euro). Operating EBIT also developed positively, reaching 41.0 million Euro (Q3 2025: 31.7 million Euro) – an increase of 29.2% compared with the prior year. The operating EBIT margin rose by 2.1 percentage points to 24.6% (Q3 2025: 22.5%). Unadjusted EBIT reached 49.5 million Euro in the third quarter due to favourable valuation effects.
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Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remained at the expected low level in the third quarter at 5.2 million Euro (Q3 2025: 5.9 million Euro), or 3.1% of sales (Q3 2025: 4.2% of sales). The successful transformation toward higher cash generation continued impressively. Operating adjusted free cash flow reached 32.3 million Euro or 19.4% of sales (Q3 2025: 32.5 million Euro or 23.1% of sales).
After the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Elmos generated sales growth of 16.4% to 481.2 million Euro (9M 2025: 413.3 million Euro). Operating EBIT for the period from January through September grew even more strongly compared to the same period last year, rising by 33.6% to 116.8 million Euro (9M 2025: 87.4 million Euro), with a significantly improved operating EBIT margin of 24.3% of sales (9M 2025: 21.1% of sales). Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses totalled 14.1 million Euro, or 2.9% of sales, and were thus lower than in the prior-year period (9M 2025: 24.0 million Euro, or 5.8% of sales). Operating adjusted free cash flow also developed very positively in the first nine months, reaching 87.8 million Euro (9M 2025: 54.6 million Euro). This represents a 60.9% increase compared to the prior year. The operating adjusted free cash flow margin rose to 18.2% of sales (9M 2025: 13.2% of sales).
“Our strong operating performance in the third quarter and in the first nine months impressively confirms our profitable growth trajectory with high cash generation. We are also very confident about the final quarter and our future development,” explains Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “Our innovative products for the automotive sector and, increasingly, for new application areas open up attractive prospects for the coming years.”
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Based on the positive performance in the first nine months, Elmos confirms its financial targets for the full year 2026. The company expects sales growth of 12% ± 2 percentage points in fiscal year 2026. Based on this positive sales development, an operating EBIT margin of 23% to 26% of sales is anticipated. Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remain at a low level despite the growth and are expected to amount to around 5% of sales. In addition, cash performance is expected to remain strong with an operating adjusted free cash flow of 19% ± 2 percentage points of sales. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.
Overview of the financial figures
Definitions of selected financial indicators
Note on operating performance indicators:
Quarterly statement Q3 2026
Contact
About Elmos
Note
10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
|EQS News ID:
|2431322
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2431322 10.11.2026 CET/CEST
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