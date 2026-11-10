EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE continues profitable growth and strong cash generation in the third quarter of 2026

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Elmos Semiconductor SE continues profitable growth and strong cash generation in the third quarter of 2026



10.11.2026 / 07:38 CET/CEST

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Elmos Semiconductor SE continues profitable growth and strong cash generation in the third quarter of 2026

Sales grow by more than 18% to 166.7 million Euro in Q3 2026 – Operating EBIT margin improves significantly to 24.6% – Operating adjusted free cash flow margin reaches encouraging 19.4%

Leverkusen, November 10, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) continued its positive business performance in the third quarter of 2026, driven by sustained high demand, strong operating performance, and high cash generation. Group sales rose significantly by 18.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, reaching 166.7 million Euro (Q3 2025: 140.8 million Euro). Operating EBIT also developed positively, reaching 41.0 million Euro (Q3 2025: 31.7 million Euro) – an increase of 29.2% compared with the prior year. The operating EBIT margin rose by 2.1 percentage points to 24.6% (Q3 2025: 22.5%). Unadjusted EBIT reached 49.5 million Euro in the third quarter due to favourable valuation effects.

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Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remained at the expected low level in the third quarter at 5.2 million Euro (Q3 2025: 5.9 million Euro), or 3.1% of sales (Q3 2025: 4.2% of sales). The successful transformation toward higher cash generation continued impressively. Operating adjusted free cash flow reached 32.3 million Euro or 19.4% of sales (Q3 2025: 32.5 million Euro or 23.1% of sales).

After the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Elmos generated sales growth of 16.4% to 481.2 million Euro (9M 2025: 413.3 million Euro). Operating EBIT for the period from January through September grew even more strongly compared to the same period last year, rising by 33.6% to 116.8 million Euro (9M 2025: 87.4 million Euro), with a significantly improved operating EBIT margin of 24.3% of sales (9M 2025: 21.1% of sales). Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses totalled 14.1 million Euro, or 2.9% of sales, and were thus lower than in the prior-year period (9M 2025: 24.0 million Euro, or 5.8% of sales). Operating adjusted free cash flow also developed very positively in the first nine months, reaching 87.8 million Euro (9M 2025: 54.6 million Euro). This represents a 60.9% increase compared to the prior year. The operating adjusted free cash flow margin rose to 18.2% of sales (9M 2025: 13.2% of sales).

“Our strong operating performance in the third quarter and in the first nine months impressively confirms our profitable growth trajectory with high cash generation. We are also very confident about the final quarter and our future development,” explains Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “Our innovative products for the automotive sector and, increasingly, for new application areas open up attractive prospects for the coming years.”

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Based on the positive performance in the first nine months, Elmos confirms its financial targets for the full year 2026. The company expects sales growth of 12% ± 2 percentage points in fiscal year 2026. Based on this positive sales development, an operating EBIT margin of 23% to 26% of sales is anticipated. Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remain at a low level despite the growth and are expected to amount to around 5% of sales. In addition, cash performance is expected to remain strong with an operating adjusted free cash flow of 19% ± 2 percentage points of sales. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.

Overview of the financial figures

Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated):

Q3/26 Q3/25 Diff. 9M/26 9M/25 Diff. Sales 166.7 140.8 18.4% 481.2 413.3 16.4% Gross profit 77.8 61.3 26.8% 219.8 176.4 24.6% in % of sales (Gross margin) 46.7% 43.6% 45.7% 42.7% Research and development 19.4 14.2 36.2% 59.3 49.0 21.2% Operating Income 49.7 32.2 54.2% 105.2 85.7 22.7% Operating EBIT 41.0 31.7 29.2% 116.8 87.4 33.6% in % of sales (Operating EBIT margin) 24.6% 22.5% 24.3% 21.1% EBIT 49.5 31.7 56.1% 113.2 87.4 29.5% in % of sales (EBIT margin) 29.7% 22.5% 23.5% 21.1% Consolidated net income

after non-controlling interests

36.8

23.6

55.8%

84.1

69.7

20.5% Earnings per share (Euro) 2.14 1.37 56.3% 4.90 4.06 20.5% Capital expenditures 5.2 5.9 -11.0% 14.1 24.0 -41.3% in % of sales 3.1% 4.2% 2.9% 5.8% Operating adjusted free cash flow 32.3 32.5 -0.9% 87.8 54.6 60.9% in % of sales 19.4% 23.1% 18.2% 13.2%

Definitions of selected financial indicators

- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses

- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2025 at www.elmos.com

Note on operating performance indicators:

Due to the almost complete cancellation of the company’s treasury shares, long-term incentive (LTI) stock-based compensation plans are settled exclusively in cash until further notice since April 2026 without changing the maximum share allocation or the underlying share-based compensation programs. Due to the change in the settlement mechanism, the individual terms of the LTI agreements must be reevaluated according to IFRS 2. The resulting IFRS accounting effects from the transition to cash settlement of share-based compensation awards are not recognized in operating results. Cash effects from the cash settlement of share-based compensation commitments are not included in operating adjusted free cash flow. For this reason, the full-year guidance for the EBIT margin and adjusted free cash flow was already changed to purely operating performance indicators in May 2026. Reported EBIT, including the accounting effects resulting from the transition to cash settlement of share-based compensation plans, amounted to 113.2 million Euro in the first nine months of the year and was thus, despite the one-time effects, also significantly higher than in the prior year (9M 2025: 87.4 million Euro). Including the cash settlement effects, reported adjusted free cash flow amounted to 60.1 million Euro and was also significantly higher than the prior-year figure (9M 2025: 54.6 million Euro).

Quarterly statement Q3 2026

Further information on the third quarter 2026 and the first nine months of 2026 of Elmos Semiconductor SE can be found in the quarterly statement Q3 2026. This statement is available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on November 10, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (CET). The conference call will be available later on the website.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.