EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Elmos and SK keyfoundry expand their collaboration on 130nm technology and agree on long-term wafer capacity
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
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Elmos and SK keyfoundry expand their collaboration on 130nm technology and agree on long-term wafer capacity
Signing Ceremony in Frankfurt am Main marks the next phase of a long-standing partnership and provides planning certainty through 2037
Leverkusen, September 9, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), a leading global supplier of mixed-signal semiconductors for the automotive industry, and its South Korean silicon foundry partner, SK keyfoundry, signed an agreement to expand their collaboration during a signing ceremony in Frankfurt am Main. With the new agreement, Elmos secures long-term wafer capacity and ensures planning certainty through 2037. The two companies have enjoyed a successful business relationship based on the 350nm technology for 18 years. With the newly agreed collaboration on the 130nm platform, this partnership will be significantly strengthened.
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SK keyfoundry's 130nm technology offers, among other features, deep-trench isolation. This enables highly effective electrical isolation thereby facilitating highly integrated high-voltage designs with low substrate currents. This technology provides a solid foundation for the development of a wide range of new products.
Elmos' first product based on the 130nm platform is the smart 4-channel eFuse controller E550.01. It enables intelligent protection and control of multiple current paths, thereby supporting future zonal vehicle architectures. Initial product samples are available; serial production is scheduled to start in 2027.
In addition, Elmos and SK keyfoundry plan to jointly launch an innovative, highly space-efficient eFlash memory cell in 2027. This technology helps to enable high-performance memory functions on an exceptionally small chip area.
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“Expanding our collaboration with Elmos to include 130nm technology underlines our shared goal of developing innovative and reliable semiconductor solutions for automotive electronics. Our technology platform provides a powerful foundation for this,” says Derek D. Lee, Chief Executive Officer of SK keyfoundry.
“SK keyfoundry has been a reliable and innovative partner for many years. By signing this new contract, we are laying an excellent foundation for our future collaboration. The additional wafer capacity ensures planning certainty through 2037 and supports our supply reliability and continued growth,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of Elmos Semiconductor SE.
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09.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
|EQS News ID:
|2396766
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2396766 09.09.2026 CET/CEST
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