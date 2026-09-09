EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Elmos and SK keyfoundry expand their collaboration on 130nm technology and agree on long-term wafer capacity

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Alliance

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Elmos and SK keyfoundry expand their collaboration on 130nm technology and agree on long-term wafer capacity



09.09.2026 / 13:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elmos and SK keyfoundry expand their collaboration on 130nm technology and agree on long-term wafer capacity

Signing Ceremony in Frankfurt am Main marks the next phase of a long-standing partnership and provides planning certainty through 2037

Leverkusen, September 9, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), a leading global supplier of mixed-signal semiconductors for the automotive industry, and its South Korean silicon foundry partner, SK keyfoundry, signed an agreement to expand their collaboration during a signing ceremony in Frankfurt am Main. With the new agreement, Elmos secures long-term wafer capacity and ensures planning certainty through 2037. The two companies have enjoyed a successful business relationship based on the 350nm technology for 18 years. With the newly agreed collaboration on the 130nm platform, this partnership will be significantly strengthened.

Werbung

SK keyfoundry's 130nm technology offers, among other features, deep-trench isolation. This enables highly effective electrical isolation thereby facilitating highly integrated high-voltage designs with low substrate currents. This technology provides a solid foundation for the development of a wide range of new products.

Elmos' first product based on the 130nm platform is the smart 4-channel eFuse controller E550.01. It enables intelligent protection and control of multiple current paths, thereby supporting future zonal vehicle architectures. Initial product samples are available; serial production is scheduled to start in 2027.

In addition, Elmos and SK keyfoundry plan to jointly launch an innovative, highly space-efficient eFlash memory cell in 2027. This technology helps to enable high-performance memory functions on an exceptionally small chip area.

Werbung

“Expanding our collaboration with Elmos to include 130nm technology underlines our shared goal of developing innovative and reliable semiconductor solutions for automotive electronics. Our technology platform provides a powerful foundation for this,” says Derek D. Lee, Chief Executive Officer of SK keyfoundry.

“SK keyfoundry has been a reliable and innovative partner for many years. By signing this new contract, we are laying an excellent foundation for our future collaboration. The additional wafer capacity ensures planning certainty through 2037 and supports our supply reliability and continued growth,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

About SK keyfoundry

Headquartered in Korea, SK keyfoundry provides specialty Analog and Mixed-Signal foundry services for semiconductor companies to serve a wide range of applications in the consumer, communications, computing, automotive and industrial industries. With a broad range of technology portfolios and process nodes, SK keyfoundry has the flexibility and capability to meet the ever-evolving needs of semiconductor companies across the globe.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.