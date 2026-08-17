EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Extraordinary General Meeting elects new members to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Extraordinary General Meeting elects new members to the Supervisory Board



18.08.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elmos Semiconductor SE: Extraordinary General Meeting elects new members to the Supervisory Board

Generational transition on the Supervisory Board complete – Dr. Hans Diekmann and Dr. Christian Klaiber elected to the Supervisory Board

Leverkusen, August 18, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) held its Extraordinary General Meeting virtually today. In total, more than 82% of the share capital with voting rights was represented. All agenda items were approved by a large majority.

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Focus of the Extraordinary General Meeting were the elections to the Supervisory Board. The shareholders elected Dr. Hans Diekmann and Dr. Christian Klaiber to the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE, effective January 1, 2027, for the remainder of the terms of office of Supervisory Board members Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer and Dr. Klaus Weyer, who are stepping down at the end of the year. This completes the generational transition on the Supervisory Board that was initiated in February 2026.

In addition, Tobias Weyer, Guido Meyer, Dr. Hans Diekmann, and Dr. Christian Klaiber were already elected to the Supervisory Board as shareholder representatives for the new term beginning in May 2027. Philipp Halbach was elected as an alternate member. With this early election, Elmos is ensuring continuity and planning certainty for the future work of the Supervisory Board well in advance.

Dr. Hans Diekmann is a partner at the international business law firm A&O Shearman in Düsseldorf and has extensive expertise in corporate and capital markets law as well as in corporate governance. Dr. Christian Klaiber is the managing director of a single-family office, institute manager at the Friedrichshafen Institute for Family Businesses at Zeppelin University, and lecturer in business administration at the Technical University of Munich. He also has many years of leadership experience in the automotive industry, as well as extensive expertise in finance and sustainable corporate development.

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The Extraordinary General Meeting also approved the 2026 remuneration system of the Management Board presented by the Supervisory Board. The revised system takes into account, in particular, the company’s strategic objectives as well as feedback from investors and proxy advisors regarding market practices and corporate governance.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.