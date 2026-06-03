EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE is promoted to the MDAX via Fast Entry
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
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Elmos Semiconductor SE is promoted to the MDAX via Fast Entry
Leverkusen, June 4, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), a leading global supplier of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, will be listed in the MDAX as of June 22, 2026. Deutsche Börse announced this yesterday evening as part of its regular review of the composition of the Dax selection indices. With this inclusion, Elmos ranks among the 50 largest publicly traded mid-cap companies in Germany based on free float market capitalization.
“The inclusion in the MDAX is an important milestone in Elmos’ corporate history. This promotion confirms the successful development of our company, our consistently strong operational performance, and the confidence investors have in our long-term prospects,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “The MDAX-inclusion is the result of the outstanding performance of our entire team, the systematic implementation of our strategy, and our strong positioning in attractive future markets. At the same time, it increases our visibility in the capital market and strengthens our attraction for national and international investors. We view this promotion as recognition of what we have achieved so far and, at the same time, as a motivation to continue our successful growth path,” Dr. Arne Schneider continues.
In addition to the MDAX, Elmos continues to be listed in the TecDAX.
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04.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2339060
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2339060 04.06.2026 CET/CEST
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