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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE is promoted to the MDAX via Fast Entry

04.06.26 08:34 Uhr
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Elmos Semiconductor SE is promoted to the MDAX via Fast Entry

04.06.2026 / 08:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos Semiconductor SE is promoted to the MDAX via Fast Entry

Leverkusen, June 4, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), a leading global supplier of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, will be listed in the MDAX as of June 22, 2026. Deutsche Börse announced this yesterday evening as part of its regular review of the composition of the Dax selection indices. With this inclusion, Elmos ranks among the 50 largest publicly traded mid-cap companies in Germany based on free float market capitalization.

“The inclusion in the MDAX is an important milestone in Elmos’ corporate history. This promotion confirms the successful development of our company, our consistently strong operational performance, and the confidence investors have in our long-term prospects,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “The MDAX-inclusion is the result of the outstanding performance of our entire team, the systematic implementation of our strategy, and our strong positioning in attractive future markets. At the same time, it increases our visibility in the capital market and strengthens our attraction for national and international investors. We view this promotion as recognition of what we have achieved so far and, at the same time, as a motivation to continue our successful growth path,” Dr. Arne Schneider continues.

In addition to the MDAX, Elmos continues to be listed in the TecDAX.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)
Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.


04.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2339060

 
End of News EQS News Service

2339060  04.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductor

DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
05.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
05.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
05.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
05.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2026Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.11.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.07.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.04.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.05.2012ELMOS Semiconductor verkaufenEuro am Sonntag
04.05.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
23.04.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
18.02.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
13.02.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG

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