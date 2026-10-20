EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE shows innovative IC-solutions at electronica 2026 in Munich

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Elmos Semiconductor SE shows innovative IC-solutions at electronica 2026 in Munich



20.10.2026 / 09:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elmos Semiconductor SE shows innovative IC-solutions at electronica 2026 in Munich

We enable what matters – IC-innovations for secure, smart, and connected applications

Leverkusen, October 20, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) will be showcasing innovative IC solutions for automotive and industrial electronics at electronica in Munich (Hall C3, Booth 141) from November 10 to 13, 2026. Under the motto “We enable what matters,” the focus will be on applications that enhance safety, efficiency, and comfort – ranging from intelligent lighting and motor control to reliable environment detection and secure data communication. Elmos will also show for the first time how proven automotive technologies can unlock new possibilities in humanoid robotics.

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We measure what matters: Reliable environment detection for greater safety

Ultrasonic distance measurement supports driver-assistance systems all around the vehicle – from parking to automated driving. Elmos solutions detect obstacles and measure distances with precision. It makes safe parking and maneuvering possible and enables reliable 360-degree environment detection for assisted or autonomous driving.

We sense what matters: Precise sensing as the foundation of modern vehicle functions

Elmos sensor ICs measure and process key parameters such as pressure, temperature, rain, and light. The integrated signal processing filters out interference and provides reliable data for vehicle control. As a result, these solutions support safety-critical applications, such as braking systems, as well as battery management, climate control, and environment detection.

We illuminate what matters: Smart lighting for safety and design

Elmos ICs dynamically control LEDs and enable lighting features that improve visibility on the road, facilitate communication with other drivers, and allow for customized lighting concepts both inside and outside the vehicle. High integration and flexible interfaces lay the foundation for compact and high-performance lighting systems.

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We control what matters: Comfort and efficiency through precise motion

Many vehicle functions rely on small electrical motors that move fans, pumps, valves, or air flaps. Elmos motor control ICs control these actuators precisely, quietly, and efficiently – in both traditional 12-volt systems and modern 48-volt architectures. They regulate speed and power and also enable the exact positioning of moving components. This enhances comfort and energy efficiency while supporting thermal management.

We protect what matters: Safety for power, data, and passengers

The Elmos portfolio includes solutions for functional safety, secure communication, and hardware-based cybersecurity. To enable smart power distribution in vehicles, Elmos develops eFuse solutions that monitor and precisely control the power supply to individual consumers. Elmos airbag solutions also ensure reliable airbag deployment, thereby helping to protect passengers. In addition, the Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) – winner of the 2026 German Innovation Award – generates truly random numbers based on quantum mechanical effects, thereby providing a crucial foundation for secure cryptographic encryption in automotive, industrial, and IoT applications.

Proven in automotive. Ready for robotics.

Humanoid robotics opens up a new growth area for Elmos. Like vehicles, robots require precise motion control, reliable sensors, and secure power and data distribution. Across the robotics architecture, Elmos already identifies more than 120 potential IC applications in the areas of motion, sensing, power, and connectivity. Building on its decades of automotive experience and existing systems expertise, Elmos can transfer proven technologies to new robotic applications.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.