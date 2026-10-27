EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE wins first design wins with a German premium OEM for pixel-based OLED rear lights
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
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Elmos Semiconductor SE wins first design wins with a German premium OEM for pixel-based OLED rear lights
The new 48-channel LED controller E522.96 opens up new possibilities for lighting design and safety with more than 500 individually controllable OLED pixels
Leverkusen, October 27, 2026: The rear light becomes a high-resolution light surface: With Elmos’ new E522.96 LED controller, OLED applications featuring several hundred individually controlled pixels can be implemented. The new Elmos controller has been selected for initial applications by a well-known German premium OEM.
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Elmos intends to place even greater emphasis on the exterior lighting sector in the future, as vehicle exterior lighting is increasingly becoming a distinctive design element with dynamic lighting functions for communication and safety. The E522.96 controls up to 48 channels – three times as many as previous Elmos LED controllers for exterior lighting. This allows complex lighting functions to be implemented with fewer components. Across both rear lights of a vehicle, more than 500 light points can be individually controlled and combined into unique and dynamic lighting designs with great creative freedom. The E522.96 is available in CAN-FD and UART versions for different vehicle architectures, allowing the communication interface to be selected to suit the specific application.
Pixel-based OLED rear lights open up new possibilities for dynamic lighting animations. At the same time, the demands for precise and reliable control of each individual light point are increasing. The design wins with a German premium OEM underline the growing importance of high-resolution lighting solutions around the vehicle.
Elmos is also continuously expanding its product portfolio for future vehicle architectures: Smart Edge Gateway ICs can enable communication between LED controllers via Ethernet based on 10BASE-T1S – for lighting applications on and inside the vehicle. The 16-channel E522.95 controller complements the product lineup for brake and turn signal functions.
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“Modern exterior lighting combines complex electronics with an immediate impact on design, brand recognition, and safety. Our innovative LED controllers give OEMs new freedom to create dynamic lighting signatures and intelligent lighting functions,” explains Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Chief Sales Officer of Elmos Semiconductor SE.
“The first design wins with the new E522.96 confirm our innovative technology and give Elmos access to sophisticated OLED lighting applications. We intend to develop this attractive growth area even more systematically in the future,” Dr. Dienstuhl continues.
Elmos will showcase an OLED demonstrator using the E522.96 at electronica 2026 in Munich. It demonstrates how hundreds of individually controlled pixels create a precise and dynamic lighting experience.
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27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
|EQS News ID:
|2422930
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2422930 27.10.2026 CET/CEST
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