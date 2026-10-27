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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE wins first design wins with a German premium OEM for pixel-based OLED rear lights

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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Elmos Semiconductor SE wins first design wins with a German premium OEM for pixel-based OLED rear lights

27.10.2026 / 09:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Elmos Semiconductor SE wins first design wins with a German premium OEM for pixel-based OLED rear lights

The new 48-channel LED controller E522.96 opens up new possibilities for lighting design and safety with more than 500 individually controllable OLED pixels

Leverkusen, October 27, 2026: The rear light becomes a high-resolution light surface: With Elmos’ new E522.96 LED controller, OLED applications featuring several hundred individually controlled pixels can be implemented. The new Elmos controller has been selected for initial applications by a well-known German premium OEM.

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Elmos intends to place even greater emphasis on the exterior lighting sector in the future, as vehicle exterior lighting is increasingly becoming a distinctive design element with dynamic lighting functions for communication and safety. The E522.96 controls up to 48 channels – three times as many as previous Elmos LED controllers for exterior lighting. This allows complex lighting functions to be implemented with fewer components. Across both rear lights of a vehicle, more than 500 light points can be individually controlled and combined into unique and dynamic lighting designs with great creative freedom. The E522.96 is available in CAN-FD and UART versions for different vehicle architectures, allowing the communication interface to be selected to suit the specific application.

Pixel-based OLED rear lights open up new possibilities for dynamic lighting animations. At the same time, the demands for precise and reliable control of each individual light point are increasing. The design wins with a German premium OEM underline the growing importance of high-resolution lighting solutions around the vehicle.

Elmos is also continuously expanding its product portfolio for future vehicle architectures: Smart Edge Gateway ICs can enable communication between LED controllers via Ethernet based on 10BASE-T1S – for lighting applications on and inside the vehicle. The 16-channel E522.95 controller complements the product lineup for brake and turn signal functions.

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“Modern exterior lighting combines complex electronics with an immediate impact on design, brand recognition, and safety. Our innovative LED controllers give OEMs new freedom to create dynamic lighting signatures and intelligent lighting functions,” explains Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Chief Sales Officer of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

“The first design wins with the new E522.96 confirm our innovative technology and give Elmos access to sophisticated OLED lighting applications. We intend to develop this attractive growth area even more systematically in the future,” Dr. Dienstuhl continues.

Elmos will showcase an OLED demonstrator using the E522.96 at electronica 2026 in Munich. It demonstrates how hundreds of individually controlled pixels create a precise and dynamic lighting experience.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)
Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.


27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Indices: MDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
EQS News ID: 2422930

 
End of News EQS News Service

2422930  27.10.2026 CET/CEST

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