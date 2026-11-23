EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous

Enapter AG completes capital increase – Runshihua Group joins as strategic investor



23.11.2026 / 11:29 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG completes capital increase – Runshihua Group joins as strategic investor

Gross proceeds of around EUR 11.3 million

11,296,558 new shares issued at the subscription price of EUR 1.00

New strategic investor: RS Energy holds around 24.9% of the future share capital

Inclusion of the new shares in trading expected in early December 2026

Feldkirchen-Westerham, 23 November 2026. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has successfully completed the cash capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders resolved on 2 November 2026. A total of 11,296,558 new no-par value bearer shares will be issued at the subscription price of EUR 1.00 per share. Gross proceeds thus amount to around EUR 11.3 million. Upon registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register, the company's share capital will increase from EUR 32,071,922.00 to EUR 43,368,480.00.

Werbung

In the subscription offer, which ran from 4 to 18 November 2026, shareholders subscribed for 497,807 new shares, including over-subscription. In accordance with the backstop agreement, RS Energy Technology Limited, Hong Kong, a company of the Runshihua Group, subscribes for 10,798,751 new shares. Upon completion of the capital increase, RS Energy will thus hold around 24.9% of the company's share capital.

The net proceeds will be used to a substantial extent to repay existing liabilities and otherwise to finance working capital. The new shares carry dividend rights from 1 January 2026. Following registration in the commercial register and admission to trading, they are expected to be included in trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) in early December 2026.

Dr Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter AG: “With the completion of the capital increase, we have taken an important step in our strategic realignment towards an asset-light business model with partner-based production in China. We thank our shareholders for their trust and are delighted to welcome the Runshihua Group as a strategic investor. Together, we will consistently continue along the path we have taken.”

Werbung

CapSolutions GmbH acted as Lead Placement Agent and First Berlin Securities Brokerage FBSB GmbH as Placement Agent for the capital increase. mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG acted as subscription agent.

About Enapter

Enapter is a global greentech company that develops and supplies AEM electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen. The Enapter Group combines development and manufacturing expertise with international production partnerships.

The patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology does not rely on expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and, thanks to its modular design, enables the efficient and scalable production of green hydrogen, including where the energy supply from solar and wind power fluctuates.

Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolysers are already in use at more than 360 customers in over 55 countries.

Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A255G02).

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

Email: enapter@edicto.de