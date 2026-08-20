EQS-News: Enapter receives pilot order from a US drone manufacturer
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EQS-News: Enapter AG
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Enapter receives pilot order from a US drone manufacturer
Hamburg, 3 September 2026. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has received an order worth around EUR 0.5 million to supply a US drone manufacturer. The order comprises AEM electrolysers of the 4.1 series. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.
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The hydrogen-producing AEM modules are built into mobile, all-terrain refuelling systems that generate the required hydrogen directly at the point of operation from water and solar power, without a grid connection. This removes the complex transport and storage of hydrogen in large compressed gas cylinders, which until now have been among the main obstacles to operating hydrogen-powered drones in remote areas. Compared with battery-electric propulsion, hydrogen propulsion gives drones significantly longer flight and mission times as well as immediate refuelling within a very short time.
The order is set up as a pilot project. For Enapter it opens up a field of application in which the modular design of AEM technology plays directly to its strengths: a compact footprint, robust operation and the ability to expand hydrogen production as required by adding further modules. The market for drones with long range and long flight times is growing strongly worldwide.
Dr Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter AG: “This order underlines how far the applications of our technology reach beyond classic industrial use. In this case hydrogen is generated flexibly where it is needed — free of complex supply chains and of any fuel logistics. That is exactly what our modular, low-maintenance AEM technology was built for. We see considerable growth potential in mobile refuelling solutions and are pleased to be developing this field together with a technologically leading customer.”
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About Enapter
Enapter is a global greentech company that develops and supplies AEM electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen. The Enapter Group combines development and manufacturing expertise with international production partnerships.
The patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology does not rely on expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and, thanks to its modular design, enables the efficient and scalable production of green hydrogen, including where the energy supply from solar and wind power fluctuates.
Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolysers are already in use at more than 360 customers in over 55 countries.
Enapter AG (H2O) is listed in the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges (ISIN: DE000A255G02).
Further information:
Press contact:
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
03.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Bleichenbrücke 9
|20354 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@enapterag.de
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G02
|WKN:
|A255G0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200JIZN9JYP440O07
|EQS News ID:
|2393330
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2393330 03.09.2026 CET/CEST
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