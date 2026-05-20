EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a large majority

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Energiekontor AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a large majority



27.05.2026 / 18:13 CET/CEST

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Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a large majority

Bremen, 27 May 2026 – Today’s Annual General Meeting of Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen, was held as an in-person event in Ritterhude near Bremen. The shareholders approved the resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board on all agenda items subject to a vote by a large majority. Approximately 60 percent of the registered share capital was represented. The Management Board also reported on the operational performance in the current financial year, which is proceeding according to plan, discussed current challenges in core markets and reaffirmed the current annual and medium-term targets.

All agenda items adopted by a large majority

The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and approved the appointment of the auditor for the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2026 financial year. The Annual General Meeting also approved the payment of remuneration to the members of the Supervisory Board and approved the remuneration report for the 2025 financial year submitted by the Management Board and Supervisory Board.

Dividend of 1.00 euro per share approved

Despite a market environment that remains challenging, Energiekontor successfully closed out the 2025 financial year and achieved the upper end of the earnings forecast adjusted in October 2025. Sales and earnings increased compared with the previous year. The Management Board and Supervisory Board therefore proposed to the Annual General Meeting that approximately 35 percent of Energiekontor AG’s balance sheet profit be used for dividend distribution. The approved distribution corresponds to a dividend of 1.00 euro per eligible share, which is double last year’s payout.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Operational performance in the 2026 financial year is proceeding according to plan

On 13 May 2026, Energiekontor published its qualitative interim report for the first quarter of 2026. In the current financial year, the company’s operational performance in the project business and the Group’s proprietary electricity generation portfolio continued as planned.

A total of 22 wind and solar park projects with a combined generation capacity of around 650 megawatts are currently under construction, including nine projects with more than 230 megawatts for the company’s proprietary portfolio. Additional financial closings are expected over the course of the year, further advancing the expansion and technological rejuvenation of the company’s proprietary park portfolio. In parallel, Energiekontor is pursuing further project sales whilst further advancing the development of its project pipeline in its core markets. This strengthens both project sales and the further expansion of the company’s proprietary portfolio as central pillars of its integrated business model.

In addition, Energiekontor recently concluded commercially attractive power purchase agreements (PPAs) for a total of 17 German post-EEG wind parks with a generation capacity of more than 100 megawatts for the years 2026 and 2027. At the same time, the company is driving forward the expansion and modernisation of its wind and solar park portfolio, including through the construction of new parks, repowering projects and the increased use of smart technologies in park operations.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Growth trajectory and medium-term strategy reaffirmed

In his speech, Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, referred to the continued challenging regulatory and economic environment in the core markets. At the same time, he emphasised the company’s robust operational performance. As the regulatory and infrastructure-related requirements in the core markets become increasingly clear, Energiekontor expects improved visibility for the implementation of planned projects and transactions as the year progresses.

The project pipeline was further expanded during the 2025 financial year and now comprises more than twelve gigawatts, including US project rights (solar). At the same time, the percentage of advanced projects with building permits granted or financial closings achieved once again increased significantly.

For the 2026 financial year, Energiekontor reaffirms its expectation of Group EBT in a range of 40 to 60 million euros. Furthermore, the company is in a strong position and believes it has sufficient potential to achieve the objectives of its 2023-2028 growth strategy in the medium term.

Further information available on the website

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Energiekontor AG, the voting results and information in accordance with Table 8 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212, as well as further information are available on the website at https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.

About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 450 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2025 financial year (12.2 gigawatts including US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de