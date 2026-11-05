EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor commissions two wind parks in Elsdorf on schedule – positive contribution to earnings for 2026

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor commissions two wind parks in Elsdorf on schedule – positive contribution to earnings for 2026



05.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Energiekontor commissions two wind parks in Elsdorf on schedule – positive contribution to earnings for 2026

Bremen/Elsdorf, 5 November 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has commissioned the previously sold Elsdorf-Frankeshoven and Elsdorf-Tollhausen wind parks on schedule. Energiekontor had already sold the two turnkey projects to the town of Elsdorf in August 2025. The commissioning marks the successful completion of both projects and makes a positive contribution to Energiekontor AG’s Group earnings in the 2026 financial year. Following commissioning, Energiekontor will remain involved in the projects over the long term and will take over their technical and commercial management.

The Elsdorf-Frankeshoven and Elsdorf-Tollhausen wind parks, developed on a turnkey basis in the Rhein-Erft district of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, comprise seven Nordex N149 wind turbines with a total installed capacity of around 40 megawatts. Each turbine has a hub height of approximately 164 metres and a rotor diameter of 149 metres. From the first full year of operation, the two wind parks are expected to generate an average of around 90 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually. Based on average household electricity consumption, this is enough to supply more than 27,000 households with electricity generated from renewable sources and to avoid around 68,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. Both projects were awarded contracts under the German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) in the Federal Network Agency’s February 2024 tender round.

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With the commissioning of the wind parks, the town of Elsdorf has assumed full ownership of the turbines. In doing so, the municipality is opting for long-term participation in the regional energy supply and in the economic opportunities offered by wind energy. The expected revenue from operating the wind parks is intended to benefit the town’s budget and create lasting financial flexibility for its development. At the same time, the two projects demonstrate how the expansion of renewable energy can be combined with municipal involvement and local value creation.

The successful commissioning and the associated completion of the projects make a positive contribution to Energiekontor’s Group earnings in the 2026 financial year. Even after the sale, Energiekontor will continue to support the town of Elsdorf as a long-term partner, contributing its many years of experience in technical and commercial management and in optimising turbine operations.

“With the successful commissioning of the two wind parks in Elsdorf, we have reached another important milestone in the successful implementation of our projects. We are delighted to have the town of Elsdorf as an important municipal partner and to be contributing together to the regional energy supply and the energy transition,” says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

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“With our two wind parks, we are taking part of our energy supply into our own hands. As the owner, the town benefits in the long term from the revenue generated by the sale of electricity. This benefits the people of Elsdorf and provides our town with the financial flexibility it needs to fulfil its responsibilities. This is how we combine climate protection with tangible local economic benefits. I would like to thank Energiekontor for its reliable cooperation and for completing the projects on schedule”, emphasises Elsdorf’s mayor, Andreas Heller.

About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 41 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of more than 460 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of around 1.6 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of approximately 2.4 billion euros. The project pipeline, which was further developed in the first half of 2026 (11.9 gigawatts including US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de