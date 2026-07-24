EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor reaches financial close for Kolitzheim-Herlheim solar project and continues to advance its project portfolio

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor reaches financial close for Kolitzheim-Herlheim solar project and continues to advance its project portfolio



28.07.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Energiekontor reaches financial close for Kolitzheim-Herlheim solar project and continues to advance its project portfolio

Bremen, 28 July 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has reached financial close for the Kolitzheim-Herlheim solar park project. Financing for the project is therefore secured and construction of the solar park can begin. The solar park will have an installed capacity of around eleven megawatt peak. Commissioning is scheduled for the first half of 2027. At the same time, Energiekontor continues to make progress with its extensive project portfolio.

The Kolitzheim-Herlheim solar park is being developed in the municipality of Kolitzheim in the district of Schweinfurt in Bavaria, Germany. Financial close was preceded by the conclusion of a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with EHA Energie-Handels-Gesellschaft mbH & Co. KG to supply dm stores with electricity from the solar park. The agreement has a term of ten years and secures the long-term marketing of the electricity generated outside government support schemes.

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With the financial close of Kolitzheim-Herlheim, Energiekontor is also maintaining the strong momentum in the implementation of its project portfolio. A total of 20 projects with a combined generation capacity of around 609 megawatts are currently under construction, including eight projects with around 227 megawatts intended for Energiekontor’s own portfolio.

Completion of the wind park projects in Germany that were sold on a turnkey basis last year is also progressing according to plan. Following the successful commissioning and handover of the Drensteinfurt-Rieth wind park in June 2026, the two wind parks Elsdorf-Frankeshoven and Elsdorf-Tollhausen, with a combined generation capacity of around 40 megawatts, are set to follow. Upon successful commissioning and handover, the corresponding earnings contributions are expected to be recognised as planned in the second half of 2026.

“By reaching financial close, we have created the conditions to move the Kolitzheim-Herlheim solar park into the construction phase and deliver the project without government support. At the same time, we continue to make good progress with the implementation of our extensive project portfolio. Following the successful commissioning and handover of Drensteinfurt-Rieth, the two wind parks in Elsdorf, which have already been sold on a turnkey basis, are also set to follow later this year. We therefore expect further earnings contributions from projects already sold in Germany,” says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

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About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 40 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 455 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2025 financial year (12.2 gigawatts including US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de