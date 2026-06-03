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EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor secures EMAS certification once again and advances environmental management

04.06.26 08:30 Uhr
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EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor secures EMAS certification once again and advances environmental management

04.06.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Energiekontor secures EMAS certification once again and advances environmental management

Bremen, 4 June 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has successfully completed this year’s EMAS audit, securing EMAS certification for its environmental management system for the third consecutive year.

The EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) provides a systematic framework for companies and organisations to measure and improve their environmental performance. The scheme incorporates all requirements of the internationally recognised ISO 14001 standard and goes beyond them. The repeated successful recertification underlines Energiekontor’s high standards of transparency, reliability and continuous improvement in environmental management.

Since its initial certification in 2022, Energiekontor has consistently pursued its environmental objectives. As part of this year’s recertification, the company made further progress and successfully implemented key measures. At the same time, the environmental statement for the Bremen site was updated again and can now be viewed at https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/sustainability-esg.html. This provides a comprehensive overview of the progress made to date and the next measures to further optimise environmental performance.

“Our renewed EMAS certification underscores our commitment to viewing sustainability not merely as a goal, but as a process of continuous improvement. It demonstrates that we are systematically developing our environmental performance and have firmly embedded it in our corporate processes. For us, EMAS is an important instrument for making progress measurable, acting transparently and responsibly, and consistently advancing our contribution to the energy transition,” says Günter Eschen, member of the Management Board of Energiekontor AG.

About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 450 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2025 financial year (12.2 gigawatts including US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus
Investor & Public Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com
Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5
28359 Bremen
Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0
Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444
Email: info@energiekontor.de
Web: www.energiekontor.de


04.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: 04 21/33 04-126
Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44
E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de
Internet: www.energiekontor.de
ISIN: DE0005313506
WKN: 531350
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2338206

 
End of News EQS News Service

2338206  04.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Energiekontor AG

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Analysen zu Energiekontor AG

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20.05.2026Energiekontor KaufenDZ BANK
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DatumRatingAnalyst
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DatumRatingAnalyst
02.05.2012Energiekontor haltenÖko Invest
01.09.2008Energiekontor neutralDexia Securities Inc.
20.05.2008Energiekontor haltenÖko Invest
11.12.2007Energiekontor neutralDexia Securities
04.12.2007Energiekontor neutralDexia Securities
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.09.2006Energiekontor verkaufenM.M. Warburg
31.03.2005Energiekontor: SellM.M. Warburg

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