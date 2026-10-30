EQS-News: Engineer at heart: Dr Michael Steiner is ending his tenure on the Executive Board of Porsche

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Engineer at heart: Dr Michael Steiner is ending his tenure on the Executive Board of Porsche



30.10.2026 / 14:46 CET/CEST

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Engineer at heart: Dr Michael Steiner is ending his tenure on the Executive Board of Porsche

Stuttgart. For more than two decades, Dr Michael Steiner (62) has shaped research and development at Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG – since 2016 as Member of the Executive Board, Research and Development, based at the Weissach Development Center. His highly successful tenure at the sports car manufacturer will end in May 2027. Almost 25 years after joining the company, Dr Michael Steiner, who has also served as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board since 2025, will hand over his Board position to Jörg Bartels (52). Bartels is moving to Porsche AG from Mercedes-Benz AG. He has more than 26 years of experience in the automotive industry and is currently responsible for the global development of all powertrain systems. Previously, he served as President and CEO of Beijing Benz Automotive Co. (BBAC) in China. Just a few weeks ago, the sports car manufacturer presented its strategy Sportwagenschmiede ’35 at the Capital Markets Day – a strategy that Michael Steiner was closely involved in developing. Bartels will now play a key role in shaping this long-term strategy and will consistently implement it for the Research and Development division.

“Michael Steiner embodies Weissach and its significance for Porsche like no one else. His name stands not only for numerous brand-defining innovations, but also for countless victories on the world’s legendary race tracks,” says Dr Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG. “His comprehensive and deep understanding of technology was also instrumental in carrying the core of the Porsche brand into the era of electric mobility. Our heartfelt thank you goes to Dr Michael Steiner for his outstanding work. We wish him all the very best for the future.”

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After studying mechanical engineering at the Technical University of Munich and earning his doctorate in engineering, Dr Michael Steiner began his professional career in the automotive industry at Mercedes-Benz AG in 1995. In 2002, he joined Porsche as Head of Innovations, Concepts & CAE and at the same time held chief representative at Porsche Engineering Group GmbH. In 2005, he took over as head of the Panamera model line before becoming responsible for Complete Vehicle Development and Quality in 2011. In 2016, he was appointed Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche. From 2022 to 2025, he also contributed his extensive expertise to the Volkswagen Group. As Head of Group Research and Development, he was responsible for key technology and architecture topics across the Group. In 2025, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

Under the leadership of Dr Michael Steiner, research and development at Porsche has undergone a comprehensive transformation. During his tenure, Dr Michael Steiner shaped the 991 and 992 generations of the 911, advanced the product portfolio at the highest technical level, and guided the market launch of the Taycan as Porsche’s first all-electric production vehicle with 800-volt-architecture. More recently, numerous innovations were developed under his leadership, including Porsche Active Ride, an entirely new combination of driving dynamics and ride comfort in the Panamera. The introduction of the T-Hybrid powertrain in the 911 Carrera GTS and 911 Turbo S also ranks among the most impressive technical innovations of Dr Michael Steiner’s tenure. It is a forward-looking performance hybrid system for the brand icon.

Under Dr Michael Steiner, Porsche also celebrated numerous successes in motorsport. In 2017, for example, Porsche achieved the triple in the LMP1 class for the third consecutive year: victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the manufacturers’ world championship and the drivers’ title in the FIA World Endurance Championship. With its entry into Formula E, Porsche opened another chapter in motorsport during his tenure – again with success, winning world championship titles in both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ standings.

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“Time and again, Michael Steiner and his team have succeeded in transferring motorsport genes to our production vehicles. He is an engineer at heart, and I greatly value his technical expertise and personality. Most recently, we worked closely together on developing the strategy Sportwagenschmiede ’35. Michael Steiner and I prepared this transition together and will organize the handover to his successor in close coordination,” says Dr Michael Leiters, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “I am already looking forward to working with Jörg Bartels. He brings extensive experience in vehicle development and transformation and has worked internationally. He will consistently drive forward the realignment of our research and development that is already underway.”

Jörg Bartels has worked in vehicle development for more than two decades, combining a deep understanding of technology with strong expertise in the complete vehicle. His experience ranges from the development of individual components and complex vehicle systems to overall responsibility for entire vehicle platforms and product lines. In this way, he has helped shape the development of modern vehicle generations – from technical design to industrialization. Bartels has led international development organizations in Europe and Asia. As President and CEO of Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd (BBAC), he worked in China for several years.