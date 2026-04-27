EQS-News: Enlight Research publishes updated coverage on Eleving Group

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enlight Research publishes updated coverage on Eleving Group



18.08.2026 / 22:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Eleving Group announces that Enlight Research has published an updated research report following the Group’s six-month financial results.

Analysts increased their Base Case fair value estimate to EUR 2.44 per share, implying an upside potential of approximately 46% compared with the current market price of EUR 1.68 as at August 17.

Key highlights from the report:

Q2 2026 total revenue reached EUR 87.2 million, approximately 10% above Enlight Research’s estimate. Werbung

Q2 2026 net profit to equity holders amounted to EUR 8.8 million, 37% above estimate.

The loan book grew 39% year-on-year to EUR 522 million, ahead of the analyst’s forecast of approximately EUR 472 million.

The Company remains on track to meet or beat its full-year 2026 targets for the loan book, revenue, and net profit before FX. Werbung

Enlight Research raised its 2026–2028 estimates and increased its Base Case fair value to EUR 2.44 per share, from EUR 2.25 previously. The report implies a P/E of 5.8x and a P/BV of 1.7x for 2026E.

The full report is available here.

About Eleving Group

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.

Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.

Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com| +371 25959447