EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG sells MV “Mirror”

EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Ernst Russ AG sells MV “Mirror”



02.11.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sale of 2007-built 803 TEU feeder vessel continues active portfolio management

Hamburg, 2 November 2026 – Ernst Russ AG sold the container vessel MV “Mirror”. The vessel, built in 2007 with a capacity of 803 TEU, is scheduled to be handed over to its new owner in January 2027. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. As the handover will not take place until 2027, the sale has no impact on the assets, financial position and earnings for the 2026 financial year.

Earlier this year, the company sold the container vessels MV “EF Emira” and MV “EF Emma” while expanding its fleet with multipurpose vessels and product-/chemical tankers. The most recent example is the delivery of the newbuild MT “Farrie Russ” on 27 October 2026. With these steps, Ernst Russ is pursuing the goal of a diversified, modern fleet with a balanced risk profile in terms of vessel segments, charter durations and counterparts. Long-term charters strengthen the charter backlog and the predictability of revenues.

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“The sale of MV ‘Mirror’ reflects the disciplined approach we take in developing the Ernst Russ AG fleet,” says Joseph Schuchmann, Co-CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Ernst Russ AG. “This includes parting with existing vessels at the right time and adding new tonnage just as selectively. We continuously monitor the market and assess both sale and acquisition opportunities.”

Ernst Russ AG’s Nine-Month Report 2026 and the investor presentation for the third quarter of 2026 will be published on 12 November 2026. Management will present the results in an earnings call and will be available to answer questions from investors, analysts and members of the press. The webcast can be accessed on 12 November 2026 at 10:00 AM (CET) via the following link: Registration Earnings Call

About Ernst Russ AG: Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed shipowner based in Hamburg, with roots tracing back to 1893. The goal is to operate a sustainable and well-diversified fleet with a balanced risk distribution in terms of employment durations and counterparts. The existing fleet comprises container vessels of various size classes, complemented by multipurpose vessels, product-/chemical tankers and a handysize bulker. In addition, the group holds an acquisition pipeline with newbuildings scheduled for delivery in the coming years, which will strategically advance the fleet's development.

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Contact:

Ernst Russ AGAnika HillmerInvestor RelationsTel. +49 40 88 88 1 211E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de