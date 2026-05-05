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EQS-News: “European leadership depends on integration, scale, and protection of strategic industries”

06.05.26 08:13 Uhr
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EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
“European leadership depends on integration, scale, and protection of strategic industries”

06.05.2026 / 08:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Industrial Champion - Event in Hamburg marked 10 years since the integration of Nordex and ACCIONA Windpower

Hamburg, May6,2026. “Europe is the world leader in decarbonisation and electrification. Whether the continent continues to lead or not depends on the market integration, scale, and protection of strategic industries,” said José Manuel Entrecanales, Chairman and CEO of ACCIONA, at an event in Hamburg to mark ten years since the integration of Nordex and Acciona Windpower.

Mr Entrecanales added that “it is no longer needed to promote renewable energy on the basis of climate impact. It's now the most affordable, most accessible form of energy. The Iberian Peninsula exemplifies this reality,” he said. “It is the cheapest market in Europe, where 65 million people consume more than 60% of their energy from renewable sources.”

The anniversary event brought together senior political and industry figures to reflect on the decade following the 2016 merger which created Nordex Group, now Europe’s leading onshore wind equipment manufacturer, and to discuss the sector’s role in energy security, competitiveness and industrial resilience.

José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group, pointed to the strategic logic behind the integration and the company’s performance through a volatile period for the sector. “The unification between Nordex and Acciona Windpower was a response to a market that required scale, resilience and long-term vision,” he said. “We have built a brand that competes across the world. But the playing field is not level. The European wind industry needs scale to compete globally, and a recognition of the value wind technology brings to its societies. It is naïve to pretend this technology can be treated as a commodity.”

In a keynote address, Robert Habeck, former Vice-Chancellor of Germany, underlined the strategic importance of wind energy in reducing dependency and safeguarding critical infrastructure, saying that “The European union needs to answer the scale question. The real competition is not between France, Spain and Germany, it's Europe vs the rest of the world. So the question is, what areas of the economy do we really need? And in those areas we need champions.”

A central element of the anniversary program was a panel discussion with Enrico Letta, former Prime Minister of Italy and author of the Letta Report on the future of the EU Single Market, Robert Habeck and José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. Moderated by Tinne van der Straeten, CEO of WindEurope, the discussion focused on Europe’s competitiveness, industrial policy and the conditions required to sustain technological leadership in strategic sectors such as wind energy.

The anniversary event highlighted the broader relevance of the Nordex Group’s journey as a case study in industrial consolidation under pressure and in the strategic importance of maintaining European technology leadership in critical infrastructure.

About ACCIONA

ACCIONA is a global company, a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €20.24 billion in 2025 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. www.acciona.com

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


06.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2321868

 
End of News EQS News Service

2321868  06.05.2026 CET/CEST

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