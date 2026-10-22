DAX 25.372 -1,1%ESt50 6.087 -1,9%MSCI World 4.953 +0,6%Top 10 Crypto 10,75 -2,8%Nas 25.958 -2,8%Bitcoin 72.315 -3,4%Euro 1,1221 -0,1%Öl 113,0 +3,9%Gold 4.033 -2,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-News: Exchange offer for Eleving Group 2023/2028 bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) completed

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Eleving Group Registered Shs
1.60 EUR 0.02 EUR 1.59 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
Exchange offer for Eleving Group 2023/2028 bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) completed

22.10.2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Eleving Group announces the completion and results of the exchange offer for its outstanding EUR 90 million 13% 2023/2028 bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4).  

Following the expiration of the exchange offer on 20 October 2026 at 14:00 EEST / 13:00 CEST, a nominal amount of EUR 25 million of the existing bonds will be exchanged for the new Eleving Group senior secured and guaranteed 2026/2032 bonds (ISIN XS3517354141). Settlement of the exchange offer, including the payment of accrued and unpaid interest, is expected to take place on or about 26 October 2026. 

Eleving Group mandated Signet Bank AS as Agent for the exchange offer. Aalto Capital (Munich) supported Eleving Group in its capacity as Financial Adviser.  

About Eleving Group 

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries on three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.5 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia. 

Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard. 

Additional information 

Elina Dobulane 
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group 
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447

22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com
ISIN: LU2818110020, XS2393240887
WKN: A40Q8F , A3KXK8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
LEI Code: 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
EQS News ID: 2420722

 
End of News EQS News Service
Werbung

2420722  22.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Eleving Group Registered Aktie News

Werbung

Eleving Group Registered Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Eleving Group Registered nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.