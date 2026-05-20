EQS-News: Expansion of ESA’s Scout program: SOVA-S mission led by OHB Czechspace selected for further development

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Expansion of ESA’s Scout program: SOVA-S mission led by OHB Czechspace selected for further development



21.05.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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Wer­bung Wer­bung Expansion of ESA’s Scout program: SOVA-S mission led by OHB Czechspace selected for further development



The SOVA-S satellite mission, led by OHB Czechspace, has been selected by ESA’s Earth Observation Program Board as one of two missions to proceed to the next development phase, following a rigorous 10-month evaluation.



SOVA-S is part of ESA’s expanding Scout program under the FutureEO initiative, complementing the agency’s established Earth Explorer missions. Scout missions are designed to provide value-added science, either by miniaturizing existing space technologies or by demonstrating new observing techniques. Each mission is based on small satellites, embracing the concept of New Space by adhering to rapid development timelines (launch within three years from project kick-off) and prioritizing cost efficiency (budget of under €35 million).



The SOVA-S mission will deliver near-global, daily observations of atmospheric gravity waves in the upper mesosphere and lower thermosphere (~80–120 km). These waves play a key role in atmospheric dynamics at high altitudes. By improving the parameterization of these processes in climate and space-weather models, the mission is expected to enhance forecasting capabilities for the middle and upper atmosphere.



The resulting data will contribute to a better understanding of extreme weather phenomena and support improved GNSS positioning accuracy, which is critical for aviation.



OHB Czechspace leads the satellite development as prime contractor.



Vít Pavelec, Managing Director of OHB Czechspace: „The selection of SOVA-S for further development is a major milestone for our team and for the Czech space sector. The mission addresses a fundamental scientific challenge – understanding atmospheric gravity waves and their impact on climate and space weather. As prime contractor, we are proud to lead the development of what will be the largest satellite ever built in the Czech Republic. Equally important is the strong Czech-German cooperation, particularly with DLR and industrial partners. This partnership demonstrates Europe’s ability to combine excellence across borders to deliver ambitious space missions.”



Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

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