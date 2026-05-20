DAX24.882 +0,6%Est506.006 +0,5%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,9000 -0,4%Nas26.270 +1,5%Bitcoin66.738 +0,2%Euro1,1628 ±0,0%Öl104,0 -1,2%Gold4.532 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Commerzbank CBK100 RENK RENK73 Deutsche Bank 514000 Lufthansa 823212 Microsoft 870747 Amazon 906866 Micron Technology 869020 Intel 855681 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach NVIDIA-Rekordzahlen: DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Bund plant Einstieg bei KNDS -- Eutelsat, Micron, Ubisoft, HENSOLDT, Rheinmetall, Softbank, RWE, TKMS im Fokus
Top News
Kaum Impulse durch starke NVIDIA-Bilanz: DAX etwas fester - Nikkei 225 hebt ab Kaum Impulse durch starke NVIDIA-Bilanz: DAX etwas fester - Nikkei 225 hebt ab
Micron-Aktie profitiert: Verbesserter Ausblick geht von neuen Rekorden aus Micron-Aktie profitiert: Verbesserter Ausblick geht von neuen Rekorden aus
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-News: Expansion of ESA’s Scout program: SOVA-S mission led by OHB Czechspace selected for further development

21.05.26 11:00 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
OHB SE
650,00 EUR 88,00 EUR 15,66%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Expansion of ESA’s Scout program: SOVA-S mission led by OHB Czechspace selected for further development

21.05.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Expansion of ESA’s Scout program: SOVA-S mission led by OHB Czechspace selected for further development

The SOVA-S satellite mission, led by OHB Czechspace, has been selected by ESA’s Earth Observation Program Board as one of two missions to proceed to the next development phase, following a rigorous 10-month evaluation.

SOVA-S is part of ESA’s expanding Scout program under the FutureEO initiative, complementing the agency’s established Earth Explorer missions. Scout missions are designed to provide value-added science, either by miniaturizing existing space technologies or by demonstrating new observing techniques. Each mission is based on small satellites, embracing the concept of New Space by adhering to rapid development timelines (launch within three years from project kick-off) and prioritizing cost efficiency (budget of under €35 million).

The SOVA-S mission will deliver near-global, daily observations of atmospheric gravity waves in the upper mesosphere and lower thermosphere (~80–120 km). These waves play a key role in atmospheric dynamics at high altitudes. By improving the parameterization of these processes in climate and space-weather models, the mission is expected to enhance forecasting capabilities for the middle and upper atmosphere.

The resulting data will contribute to a better understanding of extreme weather phenomena and support improved GNSS positioning accuracy, which is critical for aviation.

OHB Czechspace leads the satellite development as prime contractor.

Vít Pavelec, Managing Director of OHB Czechspace: „The selection of SOVA-S for further development is a major milestone for our team and for the Czech space sector. The mission addresses a fundamental scientific challenge – understanding atmospheric gravity waves and their impact on climate and space weather. As prime contractor, we are proud to lead the development of what will be the largest satellite ever built in the Czech Republic. Equally important is the strong Czech-German cooperation, particularly with DLR and industrial partners. This partnership demonstrates Europe’s ability to combine excellence across borders to deliver ambitious space missions.”

Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de

21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: info@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2331304

 
End of News EQS News Service

2331304  21.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu OHB SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu OHB SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
15.09.2017OHB SE kaufenDZ BANK
26.02.2014OHB haltenCommerzbank AG
24.02.2014OHB kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
11.11.2013OHB kaufenCommerzbank AG
01.11.2013OHB kaufenCommerzbank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
15.09.2017OHB SE kaufenDZ BANK
24.02.2014OHB kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
11.11.2013OHB kaufenCommerzbank AG
01.11.2013OHB kaufenCommerzbank AG
24.09.2013OHB kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.02.2014OHB haltenCommerzbank AG
05.09.2012OHB neutralHSBC
05.04.2012OHB neutralWestLB AG
21.02.2012OHB neutralWestLB AG
10.02.2012OHB neutralWestLB AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.04.2007OHB Technology verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse
06.10.2006OHB Technology verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für OHB SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen