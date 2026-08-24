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EQS-News: Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Capital Increase to Strengthen the Financial Structure and Implement the Strategic Realignment

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EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Capital Increase to Strengthen the Financial Structure and Implement the Strategic Realignment

25.08.2026 / 13:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Capital Increase to Strengthen the Financial Structure and Implement the Strategic Realignment

 

  • Strengthening the financial structure through a capital increase with a volume of approx. EUR 300 mn to support the “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy
  • Martin Seiter, MBA, newly elected to the Supervisory Board

 

Lenzing, August 25, 2026 – The Extraordinary General Meeting of Lenzing AG, held on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, approved an increase of the share capital while preserving shareholders’ statutory subscription rights. This capital measure is intended to strengthen the company’s financial structure and support the implementation of the “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy announced in July 2026. In addition, Martin Seiter, MBA, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG.

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Capital Increase Approved

The General Meeting approved an increase in the company’s share capital in exchange for cash contributions, while preserving shareholders’ statutory subscription rights with a volume of approx. EUR 300 mn through the issuance of new no-par value bearer shares. The capital increase is to be completed no later than February 25, 2027. The specific terms of the offering, in particular the issue price, will be determined by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board in accordance with the capital increase resolution of the General Meeting and statutory requirements.

 

Strengthening the equity base improves Lenzing AG’s balance sheet structure, increases its financial stability, and creates additional room for maneuvering. At the same time, a solid equity base supports the company’s financial flexibility and the implementation of its strategic targets as part of the “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy.

 

“The broad support from our shareholders, in particular our major shareholders, the B&C Group and Suzano, as well as Oberbank AG, demonstrates their confidence in our strategic realignment. The capital increase strengthens our financial structure and is a key building block for the successful implementation of our ‘Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles’ strategy. This will enable us to lay the foundation for sustainably increasing Lenzing AG’s profitability and creating long-term value,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, CEO of Lenzing AG.

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Election to the Supervisory Board

The General Meeting elected Martin Seiter, MBA, to the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG, effective from the conclusion of the Extraordinary General Meeting until the end of the Annual General Meeting that will vote on the discharge of liability for the 2028 fiscal year.

 

This election follows the departure of Dr. Franz Gasselsberger, MBA, who resigned from the Supervisory Board at his own request upon the conclusion of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

 

The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG therefore continues to comprise ten members elected by the General Meeting: Carlos Aníbal de Almeida Junior, Cornelius Baur, Helmut Bernkopf, Stefan Fida, Markus Fürst, Leonardo Grimaldi, Patrick Lackenbucher, Gerhard Schwartz, Martin Seiter and Astrid Skala-Kuhmann. In addition, the Supervisory Board includes the following members delegated by the Works Council: Stefan Ertl, Stephan Gruber, Bonita Haag, Helmut Kirchmair and Michael Bichler. Patrick Lackenbucher remains Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

 

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=l5P1Q9g4Q8q2

 

Your contact for:

 

  Media Relations:
 
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 664 6112534
E-mail    media@lenzing.com
Web       www.lenzing.com
 		 Investor Relations:
 
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 8947
E-mail     investorrelations@lenzing.com
Web        www.lenzing.com
 
     
       

 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.
 
The Lenzing Group’s business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2025
Revenue: EUR 2.60 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,738
 
TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™ and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.
 

 


25.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63
EQS News ID: 2388380

 
End of News EQS News Service

2388380  25.08.2026 CET/CEST

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