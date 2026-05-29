DAX24.945 +0,6%Est506.103 +0,8%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto7,7800 -6,1%Nas26.831 -0,1%Bitcoin53.304 -3,0%Euro1,1621 +0,1%Öl95,10 -0,3%Gold4.453 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 Broadcom A2JG9Z Micron Technology 869020 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Microsoft 870747 Lufthansa 823212 Marvell Technology A3CNLD Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX vor Gewinnmitnahmen -- Mehrheitlich Verluste an den Börsen in Asien -- VW, Mercedes und BMW: Deutsche Autobauer verlieren Umsatz und hinken hinterher -- Samsung, SK hynix im Fokus
Top News
Aktien von Infineon & Co. im Fokus: Gewinnmitnahmen nach Halbleiter-Rally - Anthropic mahnt Aktien von Infineon & Co. im Fokus: Gewinnmitnahmen nach Halbleiter-Rally - Anthropic mahnt
Tesla-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Analyst erhöht Ziel um mehr als 200 Prozent Tesla-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Analyst erhöht Ziel um mehr als 200 Prozent
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-News: Fabasoft continues on its path of profitable growth and achieves record levels in revenue and EBIT

05.06.26 07:32 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Fabasoft AG
12,40 EUR 1,00 EUR 8,77%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
Fabasoft continues on its path of profitable growth and achieves record levels in revenue and EBIT

05.06.2026 / 07:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) published its Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year 2025/2026 (1 April 2025 – 31 March 2026) on 5 June 2026:

  • Revenue: EUR 90.0 million (EUR 86.8 million in the fiscal year 2024/2025)
  • EBITDA: EUR 23.5 million (EUR 23.1 million in the fiscal year 2024/2025)
  • EBIT: EUR 15.7 million (EUR 13.3 million in the fiscal year 2024/2025)
  • Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 20.2 million (EUR 23.1 million in the fiscal year 2024/2025)
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 41.8 million as of 31 March 2026 (EUR 34.3 million as of 31 March 2025)

 

Linz, 5 June 2026 – In the past fiscal year 2025/2026, the Fabasoft Group recorded revenue of kEUR 90,033 (kEUR 86,845 in the corresponding period of the previous year). Recurring revenue increased by 12.5% in the fiscal year 2025/2026 to kEUR 54,886 (kEUR 48,802 in the corresponding period of the previous year). The share of recurring revenue in total revenue thus rose to 61.0% (previous year: 56.2%).

 

Strong profitability despite high investments in research and development

Despite continued investments in the development and expansion of the Fabasphere and the strengthening of sales and marketing in a challenging macroeconomic environment, the Fabasoft Group generated EBITDA of kEUR 23,538 in the fiscal year 2025/2026 (kEUR 23,145 in the corresponding period of the previous year), respectively EBIT of kEUR 15,666 (kEUR 13,301 in the corresponding period of the previous year). The EBIT margin was 17.4% (15.3% in the corresponding period of the previous year), underscoring the Fabasoft Group’s sustainable operating profitability.

With a research and development ratio of 29.4% in relation to revenue, investments in research and development (kEUR 26,503) of the Fabasoft Group were again on a very high level compared with the industry as a whole. The focus was particularly on user-oriented AI applications within the Fabasoft Group’s high-performance solutions. The high level of research intensity and the solid financial position and earnings, positions Fabasoft for sustainable growth in the future.

A clear strategic direction, forward-looking investments and sustainable growth characterized the Fabasoft Group’s performance in fiscal year 2025/2026. Even amid challenging geopolitical and economic conditions, we were able to maintain our market position and to achieve record results”, comments Fabasoft CEO Helmut Fallmann on the past fiscal year 2025/2026. “With this performance, we ensure the digital sovereignty of companies and public institutions. Those who retain control over their data and processes gain the freedom to truly advance their organization. Fabasphere delivers exactly that: a European ecosystem that does not view security and speed as a contradiction, but rather consistently combines both”, Fallmann continues.

As at 31 March 2026, the company employed 505 people. A year earlier, the headcount was 494 employees.

The Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Fabasoft AG will propose a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share (ISIN AT0000785407) to the Annual General Meeting on 8 July 2026.

 

The Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report are available at the following links:

 

Annual Report:

German (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2025_2026.pdf

English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualReport_2025_2026.pdf

 

Annual Financial Report:

German (ESEF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2025_2026_ESEF.zip

English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualFinancialReport_2025_2026.pdf

 

 

About Fabasoft:

As software product company and market leader in the field of electronic records management in the DACH-region, Fabasoft sets standards for digital excellence and innovation. In the Fabasphere – its cloud-native ecosystem – the SaaS provider combines high-performance, AI-powered software solutions for document-intensive business processes. The integrated Mindbreeze AI processes information based on context, automates workflows, and ensures smooth collaboration. In addition, development, operation, and data storage in the EU and Switzerland ensure full digital sovereignty.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

 

Linz, 5 June 2026

Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0


05.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162 609
E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2340130

 
End of News EQS News Service

2340130  05.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Fabasoft AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Fabasoft AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
21.07.2009Fabasoft aggressives Abgreiflimit bei 1,80 EuroPerformaxx-Anlegerbrief
09.04.2009Fabasoft halten (Update)Focus Money
09.04.2009Fabasoft halten Korrekturaktiencheck.de
09.04.2009Fabasoft haltenDer Aktionär
26.06.2008Fabasoft ein wahres SchnäppchenFocus Money
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.06.2008Fabasoft ein wahres SchnäppchenFocus Money
08.06.2005Fabasoft Kursziel 11 EuroPrior Börse
01.04.2005Fabasoft: KaufRaiffeisen Centrobank
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.07.2009Fabasoft aggressives Abgreiflimit bei 1,80 EuroPerformaxx-Anlegerbrief
09.04.2009Fabasoft halten (Update)Focus Money
09.04.2009Fabasoft halten Korrekturaktiencheck.de
09.04.2009Fabasoft haltenDer Aktionär
15.12.2005Fabasoft holdRaiffeisen Centrobank
DatumRatingAnalyst

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fabasoft AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen