EQS-News: Fabasoft continues on its path of profitable growth and achieves record levels in revenue and EBIT

EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend

Fabasoft continues on its path of profitable growth and achieves record levels in revenue and EBIT



05.06.2026 / 07:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) published its Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year 2025/2026 (1 April 2025 – 31 March 2026) on 5 June 2026:

Revenue: EUR 90.0 million (EUR 86.8 million in the fiscal year 2024/2025)

EBITDA: EUR 23.5 million (EUR 23.1 million in the fiscal year 2024/2025)

EBIT: EUR 15.7 million (EUR 13.3 million in the fiscal year 2024/2025)

Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 20.2 million (EUR 23.1 million in the fiscal year 2024/2025)

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 41.8 million as of 31 March 2026 (EUR 34.3 million as of 31 March 2025)

Linz, 5 June 2026 – In the past fiscal year 2025/2026, the Fabasoft Group recorded revenue of kEUR 90,033 (kEUR 86,845 in the corresponding period of the previous year). Recurring revenue increased by 12.5% in the fiscal year 2025/2026 to kEUR 54,886 (kEUR 48,802 in the corresponding period of the previous year). The share of recurring revenue in total revenue thus rose to 61.0% (previous year: 56.2%).

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Strong profitability despite high investments in research and development

Despite continued investments in the development and expansion of the Fabasphere and the strengthening of sales and marketing in a challenging macroeconomic environment, the Fabasoft Group generated EBITDA of kEUR 23,538 in the fiscal year 2025/2026 (kEUR 23,145 in the corresponding period of the previous year), respectively EBIT of kEUR 15,666 (kEUR 13,301 in the corresponding period of the previous year). The EBIT margin was 17.4% (15.3% in the corresponding period of the previous year), underscoring the Fabasoft Group’s sustainable operating profitability.

With a research and development ratio of 29.4% in relation to revenue, investments in research and development (kEUR 26,503) of the Fabasoft Group were again on a very high level compared with the industry as a whole. The focus was particularly on user-oriented AI applications within the Fabasoft Group’s high-performance solutions. The high level of research intensity and the solid financial position and earnings, positions Fabasoft for sustainable growth in the future.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

“A clear strategic direction, forward-looking investments and sustainable growth characterized the Fabasoft Group’s performance in fiscal year 2025/2026. Even amid challenging geopolitical and economic conditions, we were able to maintain our market position and to achieve record results”, comments Fabasoft CEO Helmut Fallmann on the past fiscal year 2025/2026. “With this performance, we ensure the digital sovereignty of companies and public institutions. Those who retain control over their data and processes gain the freedom to truly advance their organization. Fabasphere delivers exactly that: a European ecosystem that does not view security and speed as a contradiction, but rather consistently combines both”, Fallmann continues.

As at 31 March 2026, the company employed 505 people. A year earlier, the headcount was 494 employees.

The Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Fabasoft AG will propose a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share (ISIN AT0000785407) to the Annual General Meeting on 8 July 2026.

The Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report are available at the following links:

Annual Report:

German (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2025_2026.pdf

English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualReport_2025_2026.pdf

Annual Financial Report:

German (ESEF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2025_2026_ESEF.zip

English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualFinancialReport_2025_2026.pdf

About Fabasoft:

As software product company and market leader in the field of electronic records management in the DACH-region, Fabasoft sets standards for digital excellence and innovation. In the Fabasphere – its cloud-native ecosystem – the SaaS provider combines high-performance, AI-powered software solutions for document-intensive business processes. The integrated Mindbreeze AI processes information based on context, automates workflows, and ensures smooth collaboration. In addition, development, operation, and data storage in the EU and Switzerland ensure full digital sovereignty.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

Linz, 5 June 2026

Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0