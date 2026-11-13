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EQS-News: Fabasoft Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in the First Half of Fiscal Year 2026/2027

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EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Half Year Results
Fabasoft Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in the First Half of Fiscal Year 2026/2027

13.11.2026 / 07:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 13 November 2026 Group figures for the first six months of the fiscal year 2026/2027 (01/04/2026 - 30/09/2026):

  • Revenue: EUR 51.5 million (EUR 43.6 million in the first six months of the fiscal year 2025/2026)
  • EBITDA: EUR 15.0 million (EUR 11.1 million in the first six months of the fiscal year 2025/2026)
  • EBIT: EUR 10.9 million (EUR 7.3 million in the first six months of the fiscal year 2025/2026)
  • Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 7.0 million (EUR 0.8 million in the first six months of the fiscal year 2025/2026)
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 35.8 million as of 30 September 2026 (EUR 41.8 million as of 31 March 2026)

 

Linz, 13 November 2026 – In the first six months of the 2026/2027 fiscal year, the Fabasoft Group recorded revenue of kEUR 51,480 (kEUR 43,641 in the corresponding period of the previous year). Recurring revenue increased by 19.4% during the reporting period to kEUR 31,172 (kEUR 26,113 in the same period of the previous year). The share of recurring revenue in total revenue rose to 60.6% in the first half of 2026/2027 (previous year: 59.8%).

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Temporary EBIT Strength Through Disciplined Cost and Investment Steering

With continued investment in the expansion of Fabasphere and the launch of a wide-ranging marketing and awareness campaign in September 2026, the Fabasoft Group generated EBITDA in the first half of fiscal year 2026/2027 of kEUR 14,979 (kEUR 11,119 in the corresponding period of the previous year) and EBIT of kEUR 10,947 (kEUR 7,319 in the corresponding period of the previous year).

The EBIT margin amounted to 21.3% (16.8% in the corresponding period of the previous year) and underscores the Fabasoft Group’s sustained operating profitability in an environment that remains challenging from a macroeconomic perspective. During the reporting period, personnel expenses increased by 6.9%, which was clearly disproportionate to the growth in revenue.

The Fabasoft Group employed a workforce of 493 at the interim balance sheet date 30 September 2026 (497 employees on 30 September 2025).

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Fabasoft reported solid performance in the first half of 2026/2027. The temporary strength in EBIT is due to delays in marketing activities, staff expansion, and investments. We continue to drive forward the strategic expansion of Fabasphere in a focused manner“, comments Fabasoft CEO Helmut Fallmann on the development during the reporting period.

The full 6-month report 2026/2027 is available under the following link:

 

German (PDF):

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monatsbericht_2026_2027.pdf

 

English (PDF):

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monthsreport_2026_2027.pdf

 

About Fabasoft:

As software product company and market leader in the field of electronic records management in the DACH-region, Fabasoft sets standards for digital excellence and innovation. In the Fabasphere – its cloud-native ecosystem – the SaaS provider combines high-performance, AI-powered software solutions for document-intensive business processes. The integrated Mindbreeze AI processes information based on context, automates workflows, and ensures smooth collaboration. In addition, development, operation, and data storage in the EU and Switzerland ensure full digital sovereignty.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

 

Linz, 13 November 2026
Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager
E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0


13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162 609
E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200WHND7OZEFNNL77
EQS News ID: 2434188

 
End of News EQS News Service

2434188  13.11.2026 CET/CEST

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