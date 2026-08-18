EQS-News: FamiCord significantly improves operating cash flow in Q2 2026 amid persistently challenging business environment

EQS-News: FamiCord AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

FamiCord significantly improves operating cash flow in Q2 2026 amid persistently challenging business environment



28.08.2026 / 07:13 CET/CEST

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FamiCord significantly improves operating cash flow in Q2 2026 amid persistently challenging business environment

Group revenues remain largely unchanged at EUR 43.2 million in H1 2026

Operating cash flow increases significantly to EUR 3.4 million due to improvements in net working capital

EBITDA down 13.8 percent to EUR 4.3 million on challenging business environment and higher cost base; Guidance for 2026 financial year confirmed

Leipzig, 28 August 2026 – FamiCord AG, Europe's leading cell bank and the third largest worldwide, continued to face muted consumer sentiment and weaker new customer business amid a challenging economic environment in Europe, historically low birth rates and increasing cost pressure in several European markets. The Company maintained tight cost control and increased the share of subscription-based revenue, strengthening the resilience of its business model.

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In the first half of 2026, Group revenue remained broadly stable at EUR 43.2 million, down 0.9 percent year on year (H1 2025: EUR 43.6 million). The net amount of invoiced services (B2C) also remained broadly stable at EUR 37.1 million (H1 2025: EUR 37.4 million). Within this figure, the net amount of annual recurring prepayments again increased, rising by 8.5 percent to EUR 12.5 million (H1 2025: EUR 11.6 million), reflecting stable underlying demand for the Company's services. Overall, the ongoing shift from prepayment to subscription models reflects the challenging market environment. At the same time, FamiCord’s customers remain committed to long-term cell-banking services despite the broader economic uncertainty.

The contract mix therefore continued to shift towards recurring models, as in previous quarters. While this supports the stability and visibility of the Group's long-term revenue base, revenue from prepaid renewals and extensions continued to decline, falling by 11.5 percent to EUR 3.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 3.8 million). Together with weaker new customer business, this meant that positive pricing effects and the higher share of subscription-based contracts were again insufficient to fully offset the lower contribution from prepaid contracts.

In terms of new client acquisition, market weakness persisted across most of FamiCord’s markets in the second quarter. Only the Middle East and Hong Kong maintained their growth trajectory, while Romania, Turkey, the UK, Austria, Lithuania and Cyprus remained broadly in line with the 2025 level. In response, the Company has begun implementing targeted measures to improve efficiency and lead management processes and to strengthen selected sales channels

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EBITDA amounted to EUR 4.3 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 5.0 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 9.9 percent (H1 2025: 11.4 percent). However, looking at the second quarter alone, the Company increased EBITDA by 11.8 percent to EUR 2.1 million, with EBITDA stabilizing over the course of the quarter. These initial signs of margin stabilization reflect the positive effects of the Company's continued strict cost discipline, including lower marketing expenditure and the alignment of marketing activities with the weaker market environment. At the same time, the Company faced higher cost of sales year on year, partly due to the further ramp-up of its CDMO activities. These activities continued to develop positively, and the Company established additional customer relationships in the second quarter.

The key figures for business development are as follows:

IFRS, in TEUR Q2 Q2 H1 H1 H1 2026 2025 2026 2025 ? Group revenue 21,692 21,490 43,188 43,577 -0.9% Gross profit 12,144 13,497 24,956 26,997 -7.6% EBITDA 2,063 1,845 4,291 4,977 -13.8% EBITDA margin [%] 9.5% 8.6% 9.9% 11.4% -1.5PP EBIT -116 -244 82 776 -89.4% Net income -1,094 577 -1,313 -83 >100% Earnings per share [in EUR] -0.06 0.04 -0.08 -0.01 >100% Operating cash flow 3,422 250 >100% Cash & cash equivalents

(vs. 31 Dec. 2025) 12,445 11,878 4.8%

Prior-year figures adjusted as part of group-wide harmonization of reporting structures (see notes to the consolidated financial statements).

Operating cash flow continued to improve significantly, as it had in the first quarter, reaching EUR 3.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 0.3 million). The year-on-year improvement was driven primarily by a EUR 2.3 million improvement in net working capital. Despite fewer new contracts, advance payments received under new contracts exceeded the prior-year level due to higher average prices and a more favorable country mix. Growth in the higher-priced UAE market, combined with lower contract volumes, particularly in Portugal, resulted in higher cash receipts and a stronger build-up of contract liabilities, providing an additional boost to operating cash flow. Other working-capital movements also contributed, while higher receivables, lower earnings and higher interest payments were headwinds. Operating cash flow more than covered net cash outflows of EUR 1.4 million from investing activities and EUR 1.5 million from financing activities. Consequently, cash and cash equivalents increased by EUR 0.6 million to EUR 12.4 million as of 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 11.9 million).

The equity position weakened further amid the overall subdued business performance, with equity declining to EUR 3.4 million (31 December 2025: EUR 5.4 million). The decline in equity reflected the result for the period, while total assets increased in the ordinary course of business. Consequently, the equity ratio decreased to 2.1 percent as of 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: 3.3 percent). The Management Board continues to monitor the Group's capital structure, liquidity and financial headroom closely.

"While new customer business in our core European markets remains under pressure, the second quarter demonstrated that our measures are taking effect. Operating cash flow increased significantly in the first half. Our expanding recurring subscription base is strengthening the predictability and resilience of our business, while disciplined cost and cash management is preserving our room to maneuver," said Jakub Baran, CEO of FamiCord AG. "At the same time, our CDMO activities are gaining momentum. The pipeline is developing encouragingly, and we currently expect to sign further important agreements with new clients over the coming months. In addition, we are exploring growth opportunities in adjacent areas beyond our core family stem cell banking and CDMO activities, leveraging our network of laboratories across Europe and the Middle East."

The Management Board's overall assessment of the economic environment in Europe remains unchanged. In addition to historically low birth rates in the Group's main markets, consumer sentiment continues to be weighed down by elevated inflation, higher energy costs and broader macroeconomic and political uncertainty. As these developments were anticipated in the Outlook Report of the 2025 Annual Report, the Management Board confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year, with revenue expected to range from EUR 80 million to EUR 90 million and EBITDA from EUR 9.0 million to EUR 11.0 million.

The Management Board of FamiCord AG will be available to institutional investors, analysts and members of the press during a video conference today at 13:00 CEST to provide additional information on business development. To register for the video conference, please send an email to the Investor Relations department (ir@famicord.com).

The complete 2026 Half-year Report of FamiCord AG will be available for download on the Company’s website later today at https://ir.famicord.com/financial-report/2026/. Further information on FamiCord and its subsidiaries can be found at www.famicord.com.



Contact:

FamiCord AG

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0174) 9091190

Email: ingo.middelmenne@famicord.com

Company profile

FamiCord (formerly Vita 34) was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and today is by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As the first private umbilical cord blood bank in Europe and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered the collection, logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues as a full-service provider for cryopreservation. The donor's own cells are either applicable directly as a medicine or constitute as a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive in the vapor of liquid nitrogen. Customers from about 50 countries have already provided for the health of their families with around 1.5 million units of stored biological material at FamiCord. Furthermore, the Company is active in the area of Cell and Gene CDMO.