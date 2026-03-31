EQS-News: Financial report on the first quarter of 2026

EQS-News: UZIN UTZ SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Financial report on the first quarter of 2026



13.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Wer­bung Wer­bung



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 8.7 million EUR, a decrease of 14.2 % compared to the previous year (10.2 million EUR). The results were particularly impacted by higher raw material and packaging prices, increased logistics costs due to the sharp rise in fuel prices, and a higher personnel expense ratio resulting from targeted workforce expansion to support the growth strategy.



The quarterly report can be found at



Contact:

Sandra Ruf

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 731 4097-416

Email: sandra.ruf@uzin-utz.com



Stefanie Seeburger

Business Partner Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 731 4097-4737

Email: stefanie.seeburger@uzin-utz.com



Despite significant geopolitical tensions and the resulting economic challenges, as well as a weak start to the year in the construction industry marked by declining orders and sales, the Uzin Utz Group increased its revenue by 6.6 % to 132.2 million EUR in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year (124.1 million EUR).Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 8.7 million EUR, a decrease of 14.2 % compared to the previous year (10.2 million EUR). The results were particularly impacted by higher raw material and packaging prices, increased logistics costs due to the sharp rise in fuel prices, and a higher personnel expense ratio resulting from targeted workforce expansion to support the growth strategy.The quarterly report can be found at https://int.uzin-utz.com/investors/financial-reports Contact:Sandra RufHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 731 4097-416Email: sandra.ruf@uzin-utz.comStefanie SeeburgerBusiness Partner Investor RelationsTel.: +49 731 4097-4737Email: stefanie.seeburger@uzin-utz.com

13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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