EQS-News: Financial report on the first quarter of 2026
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-News: UZIN UTZ SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Werbung
Werbung
Despite significant geopolitical tensions and the resulting economic challenges, as well as a weak start to the year in the construction industry marked by declining orders and sales, the Uzin Utz Group increased its revenue by 6.6 % to 132.2 million EUR in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year (124.1 million EUR).
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 8.7 million EUR, a decrease of 14.2 % compared to the previous year (10.2 million EUR). The results were particularly impacted by higher raw material and packaging prices, increased logistics costs due to the sharp rise in fuel prices, and a higher personnel expense ratio resulting from targeted workforce expansion to support the growth strategy.
The quarterly report can be found at https://int.uzin-utz.com/investors/financial-reports
Contact:
Sandra Ruf
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 731 4097-416
Email: sandra.ruf@uzin-utz.com
Stefanie Seeburger
Business Partner Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 731 4097-4737
Email: stefanie.seeburger@uzin-utz.com
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uzin Utz SE
|Dieselstraße 3
|89079 Ulm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)731 4097-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)731 4097-0
|E-mail:
|de@uzin-utz.com
|Internet:
|https://de.uzin-utz.com/
|ISIN:
|DE0007551509
|WKN:
|755150
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326528
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2326528 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf UZIN UTZ
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf UZIN UTZ
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent