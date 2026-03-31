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EQS-News: Financial report on the first quarter of 2026

13.05.26 08:00 Uhr
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EQS-News: UZIN UTZ SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Financial report on the first quarter of 2026

13.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Despite significant geopolitical tensions and the resulting economic challenges, as well as a weak start to the year in the construction industry marked by declining orders and sales, the Uzin Utz Group increased its revenue by 6.6 % to 132.2 million EUR in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year (124.1 million EUR).

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 8.7 million EUR, a decrease of 14.2 % compared to the previous year (10.2 million EUR). The results were particularly impacted by higher raw material and packaging prices, increased logistics costs due to the sharp rise in fuel prices, and a higher personnel expense ratio resulting from targeted workforce expansion to support the growth strategy.

The quarterly report can be found at https://int.uzin-utz.com/investors/financial-reports

Contact:
Sandra Ruf
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 731 4097-416
Email: sandra.ruf@uzin-utz.com

Stefanie Seeburger
Business Partner Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 731 4097-4737
Email: stefanie.seeburger@uzin-utz.com

 

13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Uzin Utz SE
Dieselstraße 3
89079 Ulm
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)731 4097-0
Fax: +49 (0)731 4097-0
E-mail: de@uzin-utz.com
Internet: https://de.uzin-utz.com/
ISIN: DE0007551509
WKN: 755150
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2326528

 
End of News EQS News Service

2326528  13.05.2026 CET/CEST

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28.08.2006Uzin Utz fundamental ein KaufBÖRSE am Sonntag
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.06.2007Uzin Utz Kursziel 35 EuroPrior Börse
05.03.2007Uzin Utz Aktie der WocheBÖRSE am Sonntag
08.09.2006Uzin Utz kaufenswertDer Aktionärsbrief
28.08.2006Uzin Utz fundamental ein KaufBÖRSE am Sonntag
23.06.2006Uzin Utz kaufenFuchsbriefe
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.03.2008Uzin Utz Stoppkurs bei 20,50 Euro platzierenFocus Money
DatumRatingAnalyst

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