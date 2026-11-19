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EQS-News: Photon Energy NV
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Financial Results for Q3 2026
19.11.2026 / 19:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The management board of Photon Energy N.V. informs that it has published on its website Reports | Photon Energy Group
the financial report with consolidated financial statements for the three months period from 1 July until 30 September 2026 and 9M 2026.
Financial highlights:
- Consolidated revenues reached EUR 19.090 million in Q3 2026 (-21% YoY) and EUR 64.546 million 9M 2026 (-10%YoY);
- EBITDA increased to EUR 6.465 million in Q3 2026 from EUR 4.488 million in Q3 2025 (+44% YoY) and EUR 12.454 million YTD (+46% YoY); margins improved in the energy generation segment (Investments) and as a result of the Group’s cost optimisation programme across other segments, including lower overhead and personnel expenses.
- EBIT of EUR 8.769 million in Q3 2026 and EUR 9.869 million 9M 2026 compared EUR -0.369 million and EUR -1.648 million in comparable periods; a one-off gain of EUR 5 million was booked in Q3 as a result of asset sales and deconsolidation of companies in Australia and New Zealand.
- Net profit of EUR 6.194 million in Q3 2026 and EUR 1.245 million in 9M 2026.
- Equity of EUR 51.058 million as of 30 September 2026 compared to EUR 53.383 million based on preliminary YE 2025 numbers and translating into an adjusted equity ratio of 26.1%, including the regulatory carve-out.
The Company will host a live webcast on Friday, 20 November at 11:00am CET
to present its financial results and hold a Q&A session. Attendees are invited to submit questions
during the session through the chat box or in advance via email to ir@photonenergy.com
.
19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
2439012 19.11.2026 CET/CEST
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