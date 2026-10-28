EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY AG successfully completes 1:4 stock split

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Finexity AG: FINEXITY AG successfully completes 1:4 stock split



28.10.2026 / 10:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung FINEXITY AG (ISIN DE000A40ET88, Xetra: FXT) has successfully completed the corporate action resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 21 August 2026, comprising a capital increase from company funds followed by a 1:4 stock split. This means that shareholders will have three additional shares credited to their securities account for each existing share they hold, so that they will subsequently hold four shares for every share previously held. As a result, the number of shares has quadrupled from 1,340,298 to 5,361,192 no-par value shares. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the FINEXITY share remains unchanged.



The measure aims to improve the tradability of the FINEXITY share, promote liquidity in stock exchange trading and make the share more attractive to a broader investor base, in particular retail and institutional investors. As the number of shares has quadrupled, the notional share price has been reduced to one quarter accordingly, without any change in the total value of each shareholding.



Capital increase from company funds as the basis for the stock split

In a first step, the Company’s share capital was increased by EUR 4,020,894.00 from EUR 1,340,298.00 to EUR 5,361,192.00 by way of a capital increase from company funds pursuant to Sections 207 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). For this purpose, a corresponding portion of the existing capital reserve was converted into share capital. The measure was carried out without issuing new shares or raising additional funds and also better reflects the Company’s increased economic significance in its equity structure.



Subsequently, the share capital was re-divided at a ratio of 1:4. Each existing share with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 4.00 has been replaced by four shares, each with a notional interest of EUR 1.00.

Shareholders’ percentage interest in the Company remains unchanged. Securities account holdings will be adjusted automatically and free of charge by the custodian banks. No action is required on the part of shareholders.



“By implementing the resolution adopted at the last Annual General Meeting, we are taking a further step in our capital markets strategy. Our aim is to sustainably strengthen the attractiveness of our share, make it easier for additional investor groups to invest and lay the foundations for higher trading liquidity,” says Paul Hülsmann, CEO of the FINEXITY Group.



Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

About FINEXITY

The FINEXITY Group (Xetra: FXT · ISIN DE000A40ET88) builds and operates the infrastructure for the digital capital market: issuance, register connectivity and distribution of tokenised securities from a single source – in operation since 2020 – complemented by the display of sale offers on the DLT OTC bulletin board. The Group has six locations in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the United Arab Emirates.

Capital Markets Solutions comprises nolivius (advisory & structuring) and VolksInvest (online broker brand of Finexity Invest GmbH); Infrastructure Solutions comprises Nundara (tech infrastructure for tokenisation, subscription and register connectivity) and Effecta¹ (distribution hub and liability umbrella).

¹ The acquisition of 90.1% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.



More information: www.finexity-group.com



FINEXITY Media Contacts

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

Email: presse@finexity.com Email: sascha@dettmar.email

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566



28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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