EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group starts the 2026 financial year with strong growth - scaling effects confirm strategic direction

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group starts the 2026 financial year with strong growth - scaling effects confirm strategic direction



16.04.2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung



On a combined pro forma basis of FINEXITY and Effecta GmbH, the Group generated total revenue of approximately EUR 2.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, significantly exceeding budget by 40%. EBITDA amounted to approximately EUR -0.7 million and also performed better than planned (+35%), reflecting progress toward improved operational efficiency.



FINEXITY generated revenue of approximately EUR 0.5 million with an EBITDA of EUR -0.8 million during the reporting period and, as a platform holding, continues to drive the development of an integrated capital markets ecosystem for tokenized securities. This performance reflects targeted investments in regulatory infrastructure, technology, and platform capabilities, as well as the long-term scalability of the business model.



Effecta GmbH complements this ecosystem as an established and profitable component of the value chain, generating revenue of approximately EUR 1.6 million and a positive EBITDA of EUR 0.1 million in the same period.



The above figures include, in addition to Finexity AG and its operating subsidiaries (FINEXITY) - excluding project-related special purpose vehicles (SPVs) - also the financials of Effecta GmbH. The acquisition of 90.1% of the shares in Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the regulatory ownership control procedure. The figures are presented on a pro forma basis as if the acquisition had been effective as of January 1, 2026. All figures are preliminary and unaudited. Final audited financial statements will be published as part of the regular financial reporting process.



Confirmation of 2026 guidance

In light of the positive development in the first quarter, management confirms its full-year guidance for 2026.



On a combined pro forma basis (including Effecta), the FINEXITY Group continues to expect total revenue to increase by approximately 20% to around EUR 9.6 million. EBITDA is expected to amount to approximately EUR -3.5 million.



Management therefore considers its strategy confirmed and remains focused on achieving sustainable growth through targeted scaling, ongoing technological development, and the expansion of the Group’s value chain.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

About FINEXITY

FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.



This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.



¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.



More information at:

Media Contact FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail:

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566



Finexity AG (XETRA: FXT), operator of a digital capital markets and trading infrastructure for tokenized securities, provides an overview of its business performance for the first quarter of 2026 based on preliminary, unaudited figures.On a combined pro forma basis of FINEXITY and Effecta GmbH, the Group generated total revenue of approximately EUR 2.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, significantly exceeding budget by 40%. EBITDA amounted to approximately EUR -0.7 million and also performed better than planned (+35%), reflecting progress toward improved operational efficiency.FINEXITY generated revenue of approximately EUR 0.5 million with an EBITDA of EUR -0.8 million during the reporting period and, as a platform holding, continues to drive the development of an integrated capital markets ecosystem for tokenized securities. This performance reflects targeted investments in regulatory infrastructure, technology, and platform capabilities, as well as the long-term scalability of the business model.Effecta GmbH complements this ecosystem as an established and profitable component of the value chain, generating revenue of approximately EUR 1.6 million and a positive EBITDA of EUR 0.1 million in the same period.The above figures include, in addition to Finexity AG and its operating subsidiaries (FINEXITY) - excluding project-related special purpose vehicles (SPVs) - also the financials of Effecta GmbH. The acquisition of 90.1% of the shares in Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the regulatory ownership control procedure. The figures are presented on a pro forma basis as if the acquisition had been effective as of January 1, 2026. All figures are preliminary and unaudited. Final audited financial statements will be published as part of the regular financial reporting process.In light of the positive development in the first quarter, management confirms its full-year guidance for 2026.On a combined pro forma basis (including Effecta), the FINEXITY Group continues to expect total revenue to increase by approximately 20% to around EUR 9.6 million. EBITDA is expected to amount to approximately EUR -3.5 million.Management therefore considers its strategy confirmed and remains focused on achieving sustainable growth through targeted scaling, ongoing technological development, and the expansion of the Group’s value chain.FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.More information at: www.finexity-group.com Robin Tillmann Sascha DettmarE-Mail: presse@finexity.com E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

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