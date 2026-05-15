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EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group successfully completes EUR 3.4 million cash capital increase with majority institutional participation

11.06.26 13:14 Uhr
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EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group successfully completes EUR 3.4 million cash capital increase with majority institutional participation

11.06.2026 / 13:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Institutional investors from Germany and Austria subscribed for more than half of the total subscribed volume
  • A total of 95,054 new shares subscribed for at a subscription price of EUR 36.00 per share
  • Digital subscription process generates approximately EUR 2 million in subscription volume

FINEXITY Group (XETRA: FXT) has successfully completed the cash capital increase with subscription rights launched on 8 May 2026. As part of the capital increase, a total of 95,054 new shares were subscribed for at a subscription price of EUR 36.00 per share. More than half of the total subscribed volume was subscribed for by institutional investors from Germany and Austria.

Through the issuance of the new shares, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 in the share capital, the company's share capital increases by EUR 95,054.00 to EUR 1,329,724.00. The company will receive gross proceeds of EUR 3,421,944.00.

In addition to the majority institutional participation, FINEXITY also further broadened its retail shareholder base. Approximately EUR 2 million in subscription volume was generated via the company's own digital subscription process. The digital subscription process was used by both retail investors and, for the first time, an institutional investor.

The net proceeds from the capital increase are intended to be used primarily to finance further growth, to further develop FINEXITY's institutional-grade infrastructure for the trading and settlement of tokenized securities, and to strengthen the company's balance sheet structure.

"The successful capital increase marks an important milestone for FINEXITY. We are particularly pleased that more than half of the total subscribed volume was subscribed for by institutional investors from Germany and Austria. This underscores the confidence of professional capital market participants in our business model, our infrastructure and the company's further development," said Paul Huelsmann, CEO of FINEXITY Group.

"At the same time, we have deliberately broadened our shareholder base and generated approximately EUR 2 million in subscription volume through our own digital subscription process. This demonstrates that digital capital market processes can represent an efficient alternative to traditional subscription channels not only for private investors, but also for institutional investors. During the transaction, additional companies already expressed interest in using our digital subscription process. We expect to announce further agreements in the near term," Huelsmann added.

Disclaimer
This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer to sell securities, in particular within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

About FINEXITY
FINEXITY (FXT) operates in the digital assets sector with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC marketplace infrastructure, FINEXITY connects issuers of tokenized securities with trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables investments across a broad range of alternative asset classes, including corporate, infrastructure, real estate, and collectible bonds. Its network of trading partners includes independent financial advisors and asset managers, as well as savings banks and cooperative banks.

The platform is complemented by an in-house Capital Markets team that supports issuers in both efficient structuring and placement with private and institutional investors. This combination of marketplace infrastructure and capital markets expertise enables FINEXITY to cover the entire value chain of tokenized securities transactions—from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.

¹FINEXITY Group: 14,000 + Effecta GmbH: 70,000; figures are pro forma, unaudited, and for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the owner control procedure.

More information at: www.finexity-group.com

Media Contacts FINEXITY                                                                                          
Robin Tillmann                                                                         Sascha Dettmar
E-Mail: presse@finexity.com                                                   E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email
Mobile: +49 175 389 7878                                                       Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

11.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Finexity AG
Holzdamm 28-32
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 822 177 20
E-mail: presse@finexity.com
Internet: https://finexity-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A40ET88
WKN: A40ET8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 2344344

 
End of News EQS News Service

2344344  11.06.2026 CET/CEST

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