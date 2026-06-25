EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY publishes final figures for the 2025 financial year

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Finexity AG: FINEXITY publishes final figures for the 2025 financial year



30.06.2026 / 20:16 CET/CEST

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As FINEXITY AG does not generate any external revenue, the figures provide only a limited reflection of the performance of its operating business. According to the audited annual financial statements, revenue at the AG for the 2025 financial year was slightly down on the previous year at EUR 1.4 million (2024: EUR 1.7 million). At the same time, the net loss for the year amounted to EUR 1.2 million (2024: EUR 0.6 million).



The pro forma financial figures for the FINEXITY Group are more indicative. Whilst revenue from the operating subsidiaries and the companies already acquired rose to EUR 7.9 million (2024: EUR 6.8 million), the Group’s net loss for the year amounted to EUR 3.8 million. The 2025 figures already include the acquisition of Effecta GmbH, for which the ownership verification process has not yet been finally completed.



“Operating performance is in line with our expectations. The loss is attributable to increased expenditure arising from our acquisitions. These investments are enabling us to systematically expand our position as an infrastructure provider for tokenised securities in Europe. With the rapidly growing acceptance and increasing use of digital assets, we see excellent prospects for significantly improving revenue and earnings in the coming years,” says Paul Huelsmann, CEO of the FINEXITY Group.



The 2025 Annual Report is now available for download at

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

About FINEXITY

FINEXITY (FXT) operates in the digital assets sector with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC marketplace infrastructure, FINEXITY connects issuers of tokenized securities with trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables investments across a broad range of alternative asset classes, including corporate, infrastructure, real estate, and collectible bonds. Its network of trading partners includes independent financial advisors and asset managers, as well as savings banks and cooperative banks.



The platform is complemented by an in-house Capital Markets team that supports issuers in both efficient structuring and placement with private and institutional investors. This combination of marketplace infrastructure and capital markets expertise enables FINEXITY to cover the entire value chain of tokenized securities transactions—from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



¹FINEXITY Group: 14,000 + Effecta GmbH: 70,000; figures are pro forma, unaudited, and for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the owner control procedure.



More information at:



Media Contacts FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail:

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

The FINEXITY Group, operator of a digital trading platform infrastructure for tokenised securities, today announced its final financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2025.As FINEXITY AG does not generate any external revenue, the figures provide only a limited reflection of the performance of its operating business. According to the audited annual financial statements, revenue at the AG for the 2025 financial year was slightly down on the previous year at EUR 1.4 million (2024: EUR 1.7 million). At the same time, the net loss for the year amounted to EUR 1.2 million (2024: EUR 0.6 million).The pro forma financial figures for the FINEXITY Group are more indicative. Whilst revenue from the operating subsidiaries and the companies already acquired rose to EUR 7.9 million (2024: EUR 6.8 million), the Group’s net loss for the year amounted to EUR 3.8 million. The 2025 figures already include the acquisition of Effecta GmbH, for which the ownership verification process has not yet been finally completed.“Operating performance is in line with our expectations. The loss is attributable to increased expenditure arising from our acquisitions. These investments are enabling us to systematically expand our position as an infrastructure provider for tokenised securities in Europe. With the rapidly growing acceptance and increasing use of digital assets, we see excellent prospects for significantly improving revenue and earnings in the coming years,” says Paul Huelsmann, CEO of the FINEXITY Group.The 2025 Annual Report is now available for download at https://www.finexity-group.com/investor-relations/financial-news-publications FINEXITY (FXT) operates in the digital assets sector with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC marketplace infrastructure, FINEXITY connects issuers of tokenized securities with trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables investments across a broad range of alternative asset classes, including corporate, infrastructure, real estate, and collectible bonds. Its network of trading partners includes independent financial advisors and asset managers, as well as savings banks and cooperative banks.The platform is complemented by an in-house Capital Markets team that supports issuers in both efficient structuring and placement with private and institutional investors. This combination of marketplace infrastructure and capital markets expertise enables FINEXITY to cover the entire value chain of tokenized securities transactions—from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.¹FINEXITY Group: 14,000 + Effecta GmbH: 70,000; figures are pro forma, unaudited, and for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the owner control procedure.More information at: www.finexity-group.com Robin Tillmann Sascha DettmarE-Mail: presse@finexity.com E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

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