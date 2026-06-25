DAX24.996 +1,5%Est506.328 +1,6%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto7,5100 -3,8%Nas26.214 +1,5%Bitcoin51.310 -2,6%Euro1,1421 ±-0,0%Öl72,92 +0,5%Gold4.025 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Telekom 555750 Rheinmetall 703000 SpaceX A42D4F Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 SAP 716460 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Bayer BAY001 Infineon 623100 Lufthansa 823212 Micron Technology 869020 Allianz 840400 Microsoft 870747 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BMW 519000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen legen zu -- DAX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen -- Rheinmetall-Chef deckt sich mit Aktien ein -- SAP, Microsoft, Strategy, RENK, HENSOLDT, Siemens Energy, Telekom im Fokus
Top News
Sandisk-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Analyst traut Speicherchip-Riesen astronomisches Kurspotenzial zu Sandisk-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Analyst traut Speicherchip-Riesen astronomisches Kurspotenzial zu
Rohstoffe: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Gold, Öl & Co. Rohstoffe: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Gold, Öl & Co.
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY publishes final figures for the 2025 financial year

30.06.26 20:16 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Finexity AG
36,60 EUR 0,80 EUR 2,23%
Charts|News|Analysen

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Finexity AG: FINEXITY publishes final figures for the 2025 financial year

30.06.2026 / 20:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The FINEXITY Group, operator of a digital trading platform infrastructure for tokenised securities, today announced its final financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2025.

As FINEXITY AG does not generate any external revenue, the figures provide only a limited reflection of the performance of its operating business. According to the audited annual financial statements, revenue at the AG for the 2025 financial year was slightly down on the previous year at EUR 1.4 million (2024: EUR 1.7 million). At the same time, the net loss for the year amounted to EUR 1.2 million (2024: EUR 0.6 million).

The pro forma financial figures for the FINEXITY Group are more indicative. Whilst revenue from the operating subsidiaries and the companies already acquired rose to EUR 7.9 million (2024: EUR 6.8 million), the Group’s net loss for the year amounted to EUR 3.8 million. The 2025 figures already include the acquisition of Effecta GmbH, for which the ownership verification process has not yet been finally completed.

“Operating performance is in line with our expectations. The loss is attributable to increased expenditure arising from our acquisitions. These investments are enabling us to systematically expand our position as an infrastructure provider for tokenised securities in Europe. With the rapidly growing acceptance and increasing use of digital assets, we see excellent prospects for significantly improving revenue and earnings in the coming years,” says Paul Huelsmann, CEO of the FINEXITY Group.

The 2025 Annual Report is now available for download at https://www.finexity-group.com/investor-relations/financial-news-publications.
Disclaimer
This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).
About FINEXITY
FINEXITY (FXT) operates in the digital assets sector with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC marketplace infrastructure, FINEXITY connects issuers of tokenized securities with trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables investments across a broad range of alternative asset classes, including corporate, infrastructure, real estate, and collectible bonds. Its network of trading partners includes independent financial advisors and asset managers, as well as savings banks and cooperative banks.

The platform is complemented by an in-house Capital Markets team that supports issuers in both efficient structuring and placement with private and institutional investors. This combination of marketplace infrastructure and capital markets expertise enables FINEXITY to cover the entire value chain of tokenized securities transactions—from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.

¹FINEXITY Group: 14,000 + Effecta GmbH: 70,000; figures are pro forma, unaudited, and for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the owner control procedure.

More information at: www.finexity-group.com

Media Contacts FINEXITY                                                                    
Robin Tillmann                                                       Sascha Dettmar
E-Mail: presse@finexity.com                                 E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email
Mobile: +49 175 389 7878                                     Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566
 

30.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Finexity AG
Holzdamm 28-32
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 822 177 20
E-mail: presse@finexity.com
Internet: https://finexity-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A40ET88
WKN: A40ET8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 2357280

 
End of News EQS News Service

2357280  30.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Finexity AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Finexity AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
24.03.2026Finexity KaufenGBC
19.03.2026Finexity KaufenGBC
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.03.2026Finexity KaufenGBC
19.03.2026Finexity KaufenGBC
DatumRatingAnalyst

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
DatumRatingAnalyst

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Finexity AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen