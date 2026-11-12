EQS-News: First Rail London uses on IVU.rail for the operation of the London Overground
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EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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First Rail London Limited continues to use on IVU.rail from IVU Traffic Technologies AG after the change of operator on the London Overground. With the integrated solution in IVU.cloud, IVU has reliably assured a seamless transfer for one of London’s most important rail networks, whilst maintaining stable day-to-day operations.
First Rail London Limited has successfully taken over the concession for the London Overground and will operate London’s main orbital line on behalf of Transport for London for an initial period of eight years. With 111 electric train units, the London Overground connects around 189 million passengers annually along over 100 miles of track.
“I am incredibly proud of what our teams have delivered in partnership with First Rail London. In a highly compressed timeframe, we brought together the very best of collaboration, pace, transparency, and expertise to execute a complex transformation with precision. This demonstrates how reliably IVU.rail manages key processes in rail operations, even under demanding conditions. With First Rail London, we are continuing to expand our market position, and I am excited about what we can achieve together as we continue to build our relationship,” adds Andrew Nagioff, Managing Director UK at IVU Traffic Technologies.
WerbungIVU Traffic Technologies has been working for 50 years with more than 1,000 experts to ensure efficient and environmentally friendly public transport. IVU.suite's integrated standard products cover all bus and rail companies’ processes: from planning, dispatching and operations controls to ticketing, passenger information and the settlement of transport contracts. By working in close partnership with our customers, we lead successful and ambitious IT projects and ensure reliable mobility in the world's metropolises.
IVU. SYSTEMS FOR VIBRANT CITIES.
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22
|EQS News ID:
|2433820
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433820 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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