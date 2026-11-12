EQS-News: First Rail London uses on IVU.rail for the operation of the London Overground

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

First Rail London uses on IVU.rail for the operation of the London Overground



12.11.2026 / 13:34 CET/CEST

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First Rail London Limited continues to use on IVU.rail from IVU Traffic Technologies AG after the change of operator on the London Overground. With the integrated solution in IVU.cloud, IVU has reliably assured a seamless transfer for one of London’s most important rail networks, whilst maintaining stable day-to-day operations.

First Rail London Limited has successfully taken over the concession for the London Overground and will operate London’s main orbital line on behalf of Transport for London for an initial period of eight years. With 111 electric train units, the London Overground connects around 189 million passengers annually along over 100 miles of track.



To facilitate the change of operator, IVU transferred existing systems from the former operator to First Rail London. IVU.rail plays a central role as the core system for railway operations. Bringing the IT infrastructure of three separate networks together into one environment proved to be particularly challenging. Nevertheless, the transfer went smoothly, whilst rail operations continued to run uninterrupted in the background.



With IVU.rail, First Rail London continues to use a fully integrated system hosted on the IVU.cloud. The solution supports all key operational processes: from duty scheduling and personnel dispatch, through unit allocation and control, to communication with employees and the preparation of key information via the IVU.pad mobile employee portal.



Charlotte Whitfield, Operations Director at First Rail London says: “Our priority was to keep services running smoothly for passengers and colleagues from the first day of the new concession. IVU’s systems are one of the technologies supporting that, and the transition was completed without disruption to services.”

“I am incredibly proud of what our teams have delivered in partnership with First Rail London. In a highly compressed timeframe, we brought together the very best of collaboration, pace, transparency, and expertise to execute a complex transformation with precision. This demonstrates how reliably IVU.rail manages key processes in rail operations, even under demanding conditions. With First Rail London, we are continuing to expand our market position, and I am excited about what we can achieve together as we continue to build our relationship,” adds Andrew Nagioff, Managing Director UK at IVU Traffic Technologies.

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has been working for 50 years with more than 1,000 experts to ensure efficient and environmentally friendly public transport. IVU.suite's integrated standard products cover all bus and rail companies’ processes: from planning, dispatching and operations controls to ticketing, passenger information and the settlement of transport contracts. By working in close partnership with our customers, we lead successful and ambitious IT projects and ensure reliable mobility in the world's metropolises.