EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO: Bafin lowers SREP capital requirement, individual capital surcharge waived
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EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE
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Bafin lowers SREP capital requirement, individual capital surcharge waived
At the same time, the individual capital surcharge previously imposed on flatexDEGIRO Bank, which was mandated several years ago due to identified deficiencies in the business organization, has been completely lifted. flatexDEGIRO Bank’s SREP capital requirement will thus be 2.25 percent going forward. flatexDEGIRO views Bafin's decision as recognition of its successful and sustained efforts to address the findings from previous audits and to restore its proper business organization.
Oliver Behrens, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of flatexDEGIRO, says: “The further reduction of the SREP surcharge and, in particular, the complete removal of the individual capital surcharge, sends a strong signal from the regulator and confirms the significant progress we have made since the Bafin special audit in 2022.”
Dr. Benon Janos, CEO of flatexDEGIRO, says: “By successfully addressing all of Bafin’s findings in recent years, we have continuously strengthened and developed our organization and, in doing so, have sustainably enhanced our regulatory processes and control systems. This, along with the resulting reduction in capital requirements at the group level, increases our strategic flexibility in capital allocation and supports our long-term growth ambitions.”
Media Contact:
Achim Schreck Phone +49 (0) 160 9277 4570
Head of Investor Relations achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
Sandra Büschken Phone +49 (0) 173 2652 234
Head of Corporate Communications sandra.bueschken@flatexdegiro.com
flatexDEGIRO SE – Leading Platform for Securities Trading and Wealth Building in Europe
(www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR)
With the goal of being the leading platform for securities trading and wealth building in Europe, flatexDEGIRO currently serves more than 3.5 million customers in 16 countries. The company holds assets totaling over 100 billion euros and processed more than 75 million securities transactions for its customers in 2025.
Through three brokerage platforms, DEGIRO, flatex, and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO offers access to trading on approximately 50 exchanges in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as over-the-counter direct trading. Its clients are active and well-informed traders who trade without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves particularly active traders.
Brokerage services and the banking activities associated with securities trading are conducted through flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a subsidiary with a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO utilizes proprietary technology with very high availability throughout the entire value chain, thereby setting standards for platform and service quality.
27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO SE
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900IRBZTADXJB6757
|EQS News ID:
|2422534
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2422534 27.10.2026 CET/CEST
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