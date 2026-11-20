EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

flatexDEGIRO launches Share Buyback Program of up to EUR 100 million



20.11.2026 / 08:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





flatexDEGIRO launches Share Buyback Program of up to EUR 100 million

The Online Broker consistently pursues its capital allocation strategy following a significant dividend increase

A good 82% of 2025 Net Income will be returned to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks

The buyback program will run from November 23 through May 26, 2027, at the latest

Frankfurt/Main, 20 November 2026 – Following a period of strong growth and significantly improved profitability, flatexDEGIRO SE is launching a share buyback program of up to EUR 100 million. The share buyback program begins on November 23, 2026, and runs through May 26, 2027, at the latest. Based on the XETRA closing price as of November 19, 2026, the maximum volume corresponds to approximately 4.2 percent of flatexDEGIRO’s current market capitalization.

In recent years, flatexDEGIRO has consistently expanded its position as a leading online broker in Europe. The company combines sustainable customer growth with high profitability and a strong capital base. This financial strength enables flatexDEGIRO to invest in the further development of its platform and services, while also allowing shareholders to participate directly in the company’s success through dividends and share buybacks.

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“With the launch of our share repurchase program, we are implementing another important component of our capital allocation strategy. Our strong balance sheet and the high profitability of our business enable us to invest in the future of our company while creating sustainable value for our shareholders,” said Dr. Thomas Lindner, CFO of flatexDEGIRO.

The share buyback program was approved by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. The required approval from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) has been obtained. An investment bank has been engaged to carry out the program; this bank makes its decisions regarding the timing of share purchases independently of the company, in accordance with applicable regulations.

The company intends to acquire shares worth up to 100 million euros under the program. The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes permitted by law. The program is based on the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024.

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Detailed information on the share repurchase program is available on the flatexDEGIRO Investor Relations website.

Media Contact:

Achim Schreck Phone +49 (0) 160 9277 4570

Head of Investor Relations achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

Sandra Büschken Phone +49 (0) 173 2652 234

Head of Corporate Communications sandra.bueschken@flatexdegiro.com

flatexDEGIRO SE – Europe’s leading online-brokerage and wealth-building platform

(www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR)

With the ambition of being Europe’s leading online-brokerage and wealth-building platform, flatexDEGIRO currently serves more than 3.5 million customers across 16 countries. The Company holds more than EUR 100 billion in assets under custody and executed more than 75 million securities transactions for its customers in 2025.

Through its three brokerage platforms, DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides access to trading on around 50 exchanges across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) trading. Its customers are active and well-informed investors who trade on an execution-only basis without investment advice. Through ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also caters to particularly active traders.

Brokerage services and the banking business associated with securities trading are provided through flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a wholly owned subsidiary holding a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO operates proprietary technology across the entire value chain, delivering exceptionally high platform availability and setting industry standards for platform and service quality.