EQS-News: FORTEC publishes its 2025/2026 consolidated financial statements and comes in slightly above forecast – positive EBIT expected for 2026/2027

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

FORTEC publishes its 2025/2026 consolidated financial statements and comes in slightly above forecast – positive EBIT expected for 2026/2027



29.10.2026 / 09:26 CET/CEST

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FORTEC publishes its 2025/2026 consolidated financial statements and comes in slightly above forecast – positive EBIT expected for 2026/2027

Group turnover for 2025/2026 at EUR 81.2 million, compared with EUR 79.7 million in the previous year

Consolidated EBIT at -0.7 million EUR, compared with 1.9 million EUR in the previous year; adjusted EBIT at 0.7 million EUR

Successful expansion in the defence sector – optimisation programme implemented

The Executive Board intends to propose a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share for the 2025/2026 financial year

Forecast for 2026/2027: Group turnover of between EUR 78.0 and 84.0 million and Group EBIT of between EUR 1.4 and 2.1 million



Germering, 29 October 2026 – FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (hereinafter “FORTEC AG”) has today published its consolidated financial statements for the 2025/2026 financial year (reporting period: 1 July 2025 – 30 June 2026). With consolidated turnover of EUR 81.2 million, the provider of solutions in the fields of data visualisation and power supplies slightly exceeded its turnover forecast of EUR 76.0 to 80.0 million, which was last revised in March 2026. At –0.7 million EUR, consolidated EBIT was also above the earnings forecast of –1.5 to –1.0 million EUR issued in March 2026. Operating EBIT, adjusted for one-off effects, came in at 0.7 million EUR, which was also slightly better than the most recent forecast of ‘breaking even’. Consolidated net loss amounted to EUR -1.1 million (previous year: EUR 1.3 million), and earnings per share were therefore EUR -0.34 (previous year: EUR 0.41).

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Henrik Christiansen, Member of the Executive Board and CFO of FORTEC AG, comments: “The 2025/2026 financial year was characterised by challenging market conditions and organisational changes. In the Data Visualisation segment, we have driven forward the restructuring process, with a focus on FORTEC Integrated GmbH, and strengthened the second tier of management within the FORTEC Group. Our aim is to improve operational performance. It is now crucial to translate the measures we have introduced into a sustainably improved profit position.”

In the year under review, the data visualisation segment – bolstered by the acquisition in the Netherlands – generated external revenue of EUR 48.1 million, compared with EUR 44.1 million in the previous year, whilst the electricity supply segment contributed EUR 33.1 million to total external revenue, compared with EUR 35.6 million in the previous year. Business in solutions for the defence sector and for critical infrastructure, to which FORTEC Benelux also makes a significant contribution, developed positively. FORTEC secured several contracts in this area during the reporting year.

The order book rose to around EUR 54.6 million as at 30 June 2026 (previous year: EUR 50.0 million). Further contracts have been secured since the end of the financial year.

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Dividend proposal

With an equity ratio of 67.8 per cent as at 30 June 2026 (PY: 76.6 per cent), FORTEC continues to have a solid equity base. Taking into account the earnings performance and the funding requirements for the ongoing optimisation measures and future growth initiatives, the Board of Management therefore intends to propose a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share for the 2025/2026 financial year at the Annual General Meeting on 10 February 2027. In doing so, the company is securing its strategic development whilst continuing its long history as a reliable dividend payer.

Forecast

For the 2026/2027 financial year, the Executive Board expects consolidated turnover of between EUR 78.0 and 84.0 million and a positive consolidated EBIT of between EUR 1.4 and 2.1 million. The forecast takes into account the continuing challenging macroeconomic environment and assumes that the market conditions relevant to the FORTEC Group will not deteriorate significantly.

Michael Spatny, Member of the Executive Board and COO of FORTEC AG, adds: “We are strategically positioning FORTEC as a systems supplier. In doing so, we are combining our expertise in the power supply and data visualisation segments to offer our customers comprehensive solutions and tap into additional business opportunities. At the same time, we are continuing with the measures we have introduced to improve our cost structures and operational processes, as well as to strengthen our sales force. Our clear focus is on profitable growth and the steady improvement of our earnings power. I look forward to driving this strategy forward together with my new Executive Board colleague Yannick Moyles-Johnson, who will take over from Henrik Christiansen as CFO on 1 November 2026, as previously announced.”

The full financial statements can be found on the company’s website at https://www.fortecag.de/en/Investor-Relations/Reports/.

in TEUR 01.07.2025 – 30.06.2026 01.07.2024 – 30.06.2025 Change Group turnover 81.207 79.717 +1,9 % EBIT (operating) 749 1.856 -59,6 % EBIT -712 1.856 n. a. Net profit for the year -1.118 1.348 n. a. Earnings per share in EUR -0,34 0,41 n. a.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), headquartered in Germering, was founded in 1984 as an internationally active distributor of standard solutions in the fields of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group now offers customised developments and complete system design services. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has acted as a holding company responsible for managing the affiliated companies, the Group’s strategy and key aspects of administration. The FORTEC Group has sites in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the Czech Republic and Egypt.