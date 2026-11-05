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EQS-News: freenet uses funds from Ceconomy sale for waipu.tv acquisition and share buyback

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EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Disposal
freenet uses funds from Ceconomy sale for waipu.tv acquisition and share buyback

05.11.2026 / 20:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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freenet uses funds from Ceconomy sale for waipu.tv acquisition and share buyback

Büdelsdorf, 5 November 2026 – The Executive Board of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback programme for 2026/2027 with a volume of up to EUR 75 million. Under the share buyback programme, shares in the company are to be repurchased via the stock exchange in the 2026 and/or 2027 financial years.

The share buyback programme will be financed from a portion of the approximately EUR 150 million that freenet AG will receive from the sale of its Ceconomy shares. In determining the volume of the programme, the initial purchase price of approximately EUR 76 million for the full acquisition of waipu.tv was taken into account (Corporate News dated 13 October 2026).

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The share buyback programme is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2026 to acquire treasury shares of up to 10% of the company’s share capital. The repurchased shares are to be cancelled by reducing the share capital.

Contact

Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)40/513 06 778                             
Email: ir@freenet.ag                                                      

Public Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)40/513 06 777
Email:pr@freenet.ag


05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstraße 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet.ag
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 5299003GLDODCVP8DO20
EQS News ID: 2429570

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2429570  05.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Datum Rating Analyst
04.11.26 freenet Neutral UBS AG
14.10.26 freenet Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.10.26 freenet Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.09.26 freenet Equal Weight Barclays Capital
25.08.26 freenet Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.