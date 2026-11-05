EQS-News: freenet uses funds from Ceconomy sale for waipu.tv acquisition and share buyback
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EQS-News: freenet AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/Disposal
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freenet uses funds from Ceconomy sale for waipu.tv acquisition and share buyback
Büdelsdorf, 5 November 2026 – The Executive Board of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback programme for 2026/2027 with a volume of up to EUR 75 million. Under the share buyback programme, shares in the company are to be repurchased via the stock exchange in the 2026 and/or 2027 financial years.
The share buyback programme will be financed from a portion of the approximately EUR 150 million that freenet AG will receive from the sale of its Ceconomy shares. In determining the volume of the programme, the initial purchase price of approximately EUR 76 million for the full acquisition of waipu.tv was taken into account (Corporate News dated 13 October 2026).
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The share buyback programme is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2026 to acquire treasury shares of up to 10% of the company’s share capital. The repurchased shares are to be cancelled by reducing the share capital.
05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|freenet AG
|Hollerstraße 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@freenet.ag
|Internet:
|www.freenet.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
|WKN:
|A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|5299003GLDODCVP8DO20
|EQS News ID:
|2429570
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2429570 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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