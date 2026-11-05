EQS-News: freenet uses funds from Ceconomy sale for waipu.tv acquisition and share buyback

EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Disposal

freenet uses funds from Ceconomy sale for waipu.tv acquisition and share buyback



05.11.2026 / 20:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





freenet uses funds from Ceconomy sale for waipu.tv acquisition and share buyback

Büdelsdorf, 5 November 2026 – The Executive Board of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback programme for 2026/2027 with a volume of up to EUR 75 million. Under the share buyback programme, shares in the company are to be repurchased via the stock exchange in the 2026 and/or 2027 financial years.

The share buyback programme will be financed from a portion of the approximately EUR 150 million that freenet AG will receive from the sale of its Ceconomy shares. In determining the volume of the programme, the initial purchase price of approximately EUR 76 million for the full acquisition of waipu.tv was taken into account (Corporate News dated 13 October 2026).

Werbung

The share buyback programme is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2026 to acquire treasury shares of up to 10% of the company’s share capital. The repurchased shares are to be cancelled by reducing the share capital.



Contact



Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)40/513 06 778

Email: ir@freenet.ag



Public Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)40/513 06 777

Email:pr@freenet.ag