EQS-News: Fresh Off Its Public Debut, Advasa Is Taking Its Daily Payment Platform Tech To The Global Market

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Fresh Off Its Public Debut, Advasa Is Taking Its Daily Payment Platform Tech To The Global Market



27.08.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - August 27, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Changing the way people get paid is central to Advasa Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ADBT) mission. The fintech payment holding company provides Earned Wage Access (EWA) and next-generation financial infrastructure solutions through its Japanese operating subsidiary, ADVASA Co., Ltd. As it enters the public markets on Nasdaq, Advasa is leveraging its EWA platform, FUKUPE, to enable workers to access their earned wages daily, helping expand financial access for underserved populations.

Expanding Financial Access: The Big Opportunity

An estimated 1.7 billion people worldwide remain unbanked, without access to checking accounts, low-interest loans, digital payments or wealth-building financial products. Many pay high fees simply to cash a check, pay a bill or send a remittance.

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Advasa says it sees an opportunity to address that gap through its technology, with a focus on real-time payments the company describes as secure and reliable, with minimal transaction costs. Longer term, Advasa says it could build financial products tied to daily earned wages.

Daily Payday Roots

Advasa's foundation rests on its Earned Wage Access (EWA) platform, which integrates with customers' payroll systems. According to Advasa, the platform is changing how workers get paid, enabling daily access to wages instead of the standard weekly, biweekly or monthly schedule.

That matters for the large share of the population living paycheck to paycheck, many of whom rely on short-term borrowing to bridge income gaps. Credit cards and high-interest loans are a common way for consumers to cover costs between paychecks, but they can come with late fees, interest charges and overdraft costs that create a cycle of debt that's difficult to escape.

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With Advasa's platform, earned wages are calculated in real time. As soon as a worker completes a shift, the hours are logged and the platform automatically calculates that day's net wage. Workers can log into the mobile app to view their available balance and transfer funds instantly to several payment options. On payday, employees receive their remaining pay, minus any amount already withdrawn.

A Win-Win

Advasa says its platform benefits everyone involved. For workers, the company says it can help avoid the costly fees tied to credit cards or loans, giving them more control over their day-to-day finances. Advasa also says the platform can support workers' overall financial well-being. For employers, the company positions the platform as a recruitment and retention tool, particularly in competitive labor markets where turnover runs high.

Whether it's changing how people get paid or working to reshape how they bank, Advasa says its goal is to expand financial access for underserved populations. And as they go public, Advasa says it plans to continue pursuing that strategy. To learn more about Advasa, visit Advasa's overview page.

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

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News Source: Benzinga