DAX 26.565 +1,1%ESt50 6.361 +1,1%MSCI World 4.846 +2,2%Top 10 Crypto 9,76 -0,7%Nas 25.253 +2,7%Bitcoin 66.510 -0,7%Euro 1,1239 +0,2%Öl 90,8 -1,9%Gold 4.119 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK expands into North America: 5C-Tech establishes joint venture 5C-Tech Americas for automated pipeline welding in the U.S.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
FRIEDRICH VORWERK
72.15 EUR 4.75 EUR 7.05 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Joint Venture
FRIEDRICH VORWERK expands into North America: 5C-Tech establishes joint venture 5C-Tech Americas for automated pipeline welding in the U.S.

10.11.2026 / 07:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

FRIEDRICH VORWERK expands into North America: 5C-Tech establishes joint venture 5C-Tech Americas for automated pipeline welding in the U.S.

Tostedt, 10 November 2026 – FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure, is continuing its international growth course and bringing its automated pipeline welding technology to the world’s largest pipeline market: In October 2026, 5C-Tech GmbH, a subsidiary of the Group, established the joint venture 5C-Tech Americas, Inc. together with experienced partners from the US energy infrastructure industry. The new company is headquartered in Texas and will supply pipeline construction companies in the United States and Canada as well as Central and South America with highly automated welding services for large-diameter transmission pipeline projects. The first project is already scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2027.

Pipeline construction in the United States is currently experiencing a wave of new large-scale projects: According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), new gas transmission pipelines with a capacity of around 1.3 billion cubic meters per day are scheduled to come into operation in 2026 and 2027 alone, and around 70 percent of these are already under construction. Roughly two thirds of this capacity originate in Texas, where Natural Gas from the Permian Basin has to be transported to the LNG export terminals on the Gulf Coast, to power plants and to industrial customers. Projects such as the approximately 590-kilometer Blackcomb Pipeline or the roughly 640-kilometer Hugh Brinson project with a pipe diameter of 42 inches illustrate the scale of construction taking place there. It is precisely on such routes that automated welding plays to its strengths: Every weld that is completed faster and in consistently high quality shortens construction time and reduces risk on site.

Werbung

The joint venture combines 5C-Tech’s technology and project experience with the market access, network and industry expertise of the US partners. While 5C-Tech contributes the welding systems, process development and experienced technicians, the local partners provide access to clients and qualified workers and ensure that projects are executed in accordance with the standards applicable in the USA. Based in Texas, 5C-Tech Americas is located where the production, transport and export of natural gas in the United States converge – and thus in immediate proximity to the projects on which the technology is to be deployed from 2027 onwards. For the FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group, the joint venture is a further building block in its strategy of expanding its technology business and scaling the know-how developed in Germany in international growth markets.

Contact Details

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Tel +49 4182 - 29470
ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de

Management Board
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)
Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Werbung

Court of Registration
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170


10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
LEI Code: 529900NBM89YAM5ENI18
EQS News ID: 2431316

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431316  10.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie News

Werbung

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für FRIEDRICH VORWERK nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
21.10.26 FRIEDRICH VORWERK Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.09.26 FRIEDRICH VORWERK Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.08.26 FRIEDRICH VORWERK Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.08.26 FRIEDRICH VORWERK Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.07.26 FRIEDRICH VORWERK Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.