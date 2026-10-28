DAX 25.566 -0,1%ESt50 6.143 -0,4%MSCI World 4.927 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,87 +1,9%Nas 26.478 +1,2%Bitcoin 73.145 +0,6%Euro 1,1125 -0,1%Öl 115,1 +1,1%Gold 4.047 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-News: FUCHS expands presence in Africa through strategic investments

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
FUCHS SE VZ
44.62 EUR -0.10 EUR -0.22 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Expansion
FUCHS expands presence in Africa through strategic investments

28.10.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

FUCHS expands presence in Africa through strategic investments

Mannheim/ Germany, October 28, 2026 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, today announced an expansion of its African footprint through a series of strategic investments that reinforce the company's long-term commitment to the region.

As part of this growth strategy, FUCHS has signed agreements to acquire 100% ownership of its former joint venture operations in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique, further strengthening its direct presence in Southern Africa. The company has also expanded its position in East Africa by establishing a controlling share in a new joint venture in Kenya and increasing its shareholding to a controlling stake in its existing Tanzanian joint venture. The transactions are expected to be completed early in 2027.

“These investments build upon FUCHS' well-established manufacturing and commercial platform in South Africa, which serves as a regional hub for production, technical expertise, and customer support across Sub-Saharan Africa,” says Paul Deppe, FUCHS Regional Vice President Sub-Saharan Africa. “Through our expanded footprint, we aim to be closer to our customers, respond more rapidly to local market needs, and leverage our global technology leadership to support industrial growth throughout Africa.”

Werbung

Africa represents one of the most significant long-term growth opportunities for the lubricants industry. Rapid urbanization, industrial development, infrastructure investment, expanding mining activity, growing manufacturing sectors, and increasing vehicle ownership are driving demand for high-performance lubricants and specialty products across the continent.

Commenting on the expansion, Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, Member of the Executive Board responsible for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), says: "Africa is a strategically important growth region for FUCHS. Our increased investment reflects our confidence in the continent's long-term economic potential and our commitment to supporting customers with locally relevant solutions, technical expertise, and world-class products. By strengthening our presence across Southern and East Africa, we are creating a platform for sustainable growth while contributing to the industrial development of the markets we serve."

The companies involved in the transaction employ around 170 people and currently generate sales of approximately EUR 50 million per year.

Werbung

FUCHS SE
Public Relations
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Telefon +49 621 3802-1104
E-Mail: tina.vogel@fuchs.com

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's almost 7,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.


28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
WKN: A3E5D6, A3E5D5
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98
EQS News ID: 2423698

 
End of News EQS News Service

2423698  28.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle FUCHS Aktie News

Werbung

FUCHS Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für FUCHS nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
22.10.26 FUCHS SE VZ Kaufen DZ BANK
20.10.26 FUCHS SE VZ Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.10.26 FUCHS SE VZ Buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.10.26 FUCHS SE VZ Buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.09.26 FUCHS SE VZ Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.