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EQS-News: Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q3 2026 Results

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EQS-News: Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q3 2026 Results

10.11.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q3 2026 Results

Lübeck (Germany), 10 November 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the “Company” or “Gabler”), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power, invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 11 November 2026, at 14:00 CET. During the call, CEO David Schirm and CSO Ole Johannsen will discuss the unaudited Q3 2026 results and provide an update on the current business development.

The publication of the unaudited Q3 2026 results will take place on 11 November 2026, before market open.

Registration for the earnings call is available via the following link:
Earnings Call – Q3 2026.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

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Patrick Jacobs
VP Investor Relations
E-Mail: IR@gablergroup.com

ABOUT GABLER GROUP

Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 290 people.


10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

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Language: English
Company: Gabler Group AG
Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
23568 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 451 3109 0
E-mail: ir@gablergroup.com
Internet: www.gablergroup.com
ISIN: DE000A421RZ9
WKN: A421RZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 391200E0ZR3VLW4EM351
EQS News ID: 2431700

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431700  10.11.2026 CET/CEST

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