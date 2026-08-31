DAX 25.970 -1,1%ESt50 6.369 -0,8%MSCI World 4.968 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto 10,00 -3,1%Nas 26.085 -1,1%Bitcoin 66.347 -1,9%Euro 1,1591 -0,3%Öl 95,1 +5,1%Gold 4.332 -2,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG: Annual General Meeting Approves the Company's Proposed Resolutions by a Majority Vote

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Gerresheimer AG
26.88 EUR -0.82 EUR -2.96 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Gerresheimer AG: Annual General Meeting Approves the Company's Proposed Resolutions by a Majority Vote

01.09.2026 / 18:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Gerresheimer AG: Annual General Meeting Approves the Company's Proposed Resolutions by a Majority Vote 

  • Election of four shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board
  • Markus Sieger is new Chairman of the Supervisory Board
  • Course set for debt reduction and comprehensive refinancing

Duesseldorf, September 1, 2026. At this year’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Gerresheimer AG endorsed the Company’s current course and approved all proposed resolutions by a majority vote. In accordance with the Company’s proposal, the discharge of the Supervisory Board and the discharge of former Executive Board members Dietmar Siemssen, Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, and Dr. Bernd Metzner were deferred. Investigations and assessments regarding breaches of duty and potential claims for damages are still ongoing. Uwe Röhrhoff, Wolf Lehmann, and Achim Schalk were granted discharge for their service on the Executive Board during financial year 2025. Gerresheimer had thoroughly addressed errors in revenue recognition and accounting through two internal assessments and reflected these in the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements. With the implementation of the gto transformation program and the sale of the two business units, Centor and Primary Packaging Plastics, Gerresheimer is expected to significantly improve its earnings and financial situation going forward.

Werbung

“Today, Gerresheimer once again has a clear strategic vision,” said Achim Schalk, a member of the Management Board, in his speech. “We have set the course for debt reduction and comprehensive refinancing. We are implementing a clear portfolio strategy with an even stronger focus on high-quality drug delivery devices, medical devices, and primary packaging for injectable drugs. In doing so, we have laid the groundwork for Gerresheimer to return to profitable growth in the future.”

Markus Sieger is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

The tenure of Dr. Axel Herberg, Andrea Abt, and Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler ended as scheduled at the close of the Annual General Meeting. They did not run for reelection. Rainer Beaujean, Markus Sieger, and Eva van Pelt were newly elected to the Supervisory Board. Klaus Röhrig, who had been appointed by a court order as a member of the Supervisory Board in 2025, was reelected. At the subsequent organizational meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Markus Sieger as its new Chairman.

Clear Majorities for All Proposed Resolutions

With 41.59% of the share capital represented, the Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items by a majority vote. The compensation report and the compensation system were approved. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, was elected as the independent auditor for the financial year 2026.
 

Werbung

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and the Management Board’s report to the Annual General Meeting can be found at:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting


The Annual Report can be found at:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/investors-and-analysts/publications/reports

 

About Gerresheimer 
Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of primary packaging solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, tablet containers, vials, syringes, pens, auto-injectors, inhalers, ampoules, cartridges, on-body devices as well as digital solutions for therapy support. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With production sites in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. Together with Bormioli Pharma, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.3bn in 2025 and employs over 13,000 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).
www.gerresheimer.com
 

Contact Gerresheimer

Media  
Jutta Lorberg
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing
T +49 211 6181 264
jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com		 Dersim Korkmaz
Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 296
dersim.korkmaz@gerresheimer.com
 
Investor Relations		  
Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181 220
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
 		  

01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
EQS News ID: 2392008

 
End of News EQS News Service

2392008  01.09.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Gerresheimer Aktie News

Werbung

Gerresheimer Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Gerresheimer nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
12:06 Gerresheimer Hold Deutsche Bank AG
28.08.26 Gerresheimer Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.08.26 Gerresheimer Neutral UBS AG
27.08.26 Gerresheimer Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.08.26 Gerresheimer Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.