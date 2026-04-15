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EQS-News: Gerresheimer: Broad Support from Creditors / Creditors agree to extend the due date / Sales process for Centor Inc. launched as planned

15.04.26 22:35 Uhr
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EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Financing/Agreement
Gerresheimer: Broad Support from Creditors / Creditors agree to extend the due date / Sales process for Centor Inc. launched as planned

15.04.2026 / 22:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer: Broad Support from Creditors

  • Creditors agree to extend the due date for submitting the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements
  • Sales process for Centor Inc. launched as planned to optimize the capital and financing structure

Duesseldorf, April 15, 2026. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries, has received broad support from its creditors. To date, 96% of the total volume of EUR 870 million in promissory note holders have already agreed to an extension of the due date until September 30, 2026, for the submission of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year. Gerresheimer was able to reach an agreement with its banking partners on an extension that, subject to the fulfillment of customary conditions, also runs until September 30, 2026. In addition, key credit covenants regarding the debt ratio have been waived through and including the third quarter of the financial year 2026. The sales process initiated for the U.S. subsidiary Centor Inc. to optimize the capital and financing structure has started as planned with a double-digit number of interested parties. Gerresheimer expects the transaction to close before the end of this year.

 “We are very pleased with the broad support from our creditors. This will allow us to continue transparently reviewing the business transactions identified during our investigations and to finalize our 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements,” explains Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG. “With the sale of Centor, we also have a clear strategy for significantly improving our capital structure before the end of this year.”

The ongoing investigations initiated by the company into business transactions in the 2024 and 2025 financial years necessitated a postponement of the publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, as well as the Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2026. Gerresheimer’s goal remains to publish the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements in June 2026. The publication of the Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2026 will follow shortly thereafter.

Specific dates for the publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, the Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2026, and the 2026 Annual General Meeting will be announced as soon as possible.

Business performance so far in the 2026 financial year has been in line with expectations. The level of orders is solid.

 

About Gerresheimer 
Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of drug containment solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, tablet containers, vials, syringes, pens, auto-injectors, inhalers, ampoules, cartridges, on-body devices as well as digital solutions for therapy support. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With 39 production sites in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. Together with Bormioli Pharma, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.4bn in 2024 and employs over 13,000 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).
www.gerresheimer.com

 

Contact Gerresheimer

 

Media  
Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264
jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com		 Dersim Korkmaz
Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 296
dersim.korkmaz@gerresheimer.com
 

Investor Relations		  
Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181 220
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
 		  

 

 

 


15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2309356

 
End of News EQS News Service

2309356  15.04.2026 CET/CEST

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