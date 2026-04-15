EQS-News: Gerresheimer: Broad Support from Creditors / Creditors agree to extend the due date / Sales process for Centor Inc. launched as planned
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EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): Financing/Agreement
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Gerresheimer: Broad Support from Creditors
Duesseldorf, April 15, 2026. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries, has received broad support from its creditors. To date, 96% of the total volume of EUR 870 million in promissory note holders have already agreed to an extension of the due date until September 30, 2026, for the submission of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year. Gerresheimer was able to reach an agreement with its banking partners on an extension that, subject to the fulfillment of customary conditions, also runs until September 30, 2026. In addition, key credit covenants regarding the debt ratio have been waived through and including the third quarter of the financial year 2026. The sales process initiated for the U.S. subsidiary Centor Inc. to optimize the capital and financing structure has started as planned with a double-digit number of interested parties. Gerresheimer expects the transaction to close before the end of this year.
“We are very pleased with the broad support from our creditors. This will allow us to continue transparently reviewing the business transactions identified during our investigations and to finalize our 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements,” explains Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG. “With the sale of Centor, we also have a clear strategy for significantly improving our capital structure before the end of this year.”
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The ongoing investigations initiated by the company into business transactions in the 2024 and 2025 financial years necessitated a postponement of the publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, as well as the Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2026. Gerresheimer’s goal remains to publish the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements in June 2026. The publication of the Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2026 will follow shortly thereafter.
Specific dates for the publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, the Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2026, and the 2026 Annual General Meeting will be announced as soon as possible.
Business performance so far in the 2026 financial year has been in line with expectations. The level of orders is solid.
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About Gerresheimer
Contact Gerresheimer
15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2309356
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2309356 15.04.2026 CET/CEST
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