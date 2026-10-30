EQS-News: Gerresheimer Reports Revenue Growth and Stable Adjusted EBITDA in the Third Quarter of 2026
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EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
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Gerresheimer Reports Revenue Growth and Stable Adjusted EBITDA in the Third Quarter of 2026
Duesseldorf, October 30, 2026. Gerresheimer, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, today released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2026 and the first nine months of financial year 2026. Revenue, including the business units currently in the sales process, rose by 8% year-over-year to EUR 605 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 560 million, adjusted). Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 103 million (Q3 2025: EUR 106 million, adjusted), remaining stable at the same level as in the previous year’s quarter. In the first nine months of the financial year, revenue, based on preliminary figures, was approximately at the previous year’s level at EUR 1.7 billion (9M 2025: EUR 1.7 billion, adjusted). Adjusted EBITDA, at EUR 272 million (9M 2025: EUR 331 million, adjusted), fell short of the previous year’s period due to inventory reductions and weaker performance in the Tubular Glass Europe and Moulded Glass business. With an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.1% in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: 19.0%, adjusted), the adjusted EBITDA margin for the first nine months totaled 15.9% (9M 2025: 19.4%, adjusted). Revenue performance in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026 was positively influenced primarily by the Containment & Delivery Systems division, driven by higher demand for drug delivery devices. Looking ahead to the remainder of financial year 2026, Gerresheimer expects a stronger fourth quarter with further earnings improvement, in line with its guidance. Following the successful completion of the Centor sale, Gerresheimer is now moving forward with the completion of the sale of the Primary Packaging Plastics business (PPP). The closing preparations are progressing well. As a result, the transaction is currently expected to close already in the first quarter of 2027.
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“Revenue growth in the third quarter of 2026, stable adjusted EBITDA compared to the same quarter last year, and a substantial improvement in our financial situation resulting from the successful completion of the Centor sale in October demonstrate the progress of our transformation,” said Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG. “The next milestones will be the closing of the sale of the Primary Packaging Plastics business and a comprehensive refinancing.”
Containment & Delivery Systems: Drug Delivery Devices Drive Growth
Primary Injectable Solutions: Business stabilized in Q3
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Moulded Glass: Revenue stabilized in Q3; earnings impacted by inventory reduction
Gerresheimer expects to publish its Q3 Quarterly Statement, containing the final figures for the third quarter and the first nine months of financial year 2026, in December 2026.
Contact Gerresheimer
30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
|EQS News ID:
|2424748
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424748 30.10.2026 CET/CEST
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